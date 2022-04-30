Award-winning director Vetrimaaran to produce Tamil web series for Zee5



Vetrimaaran is among the frontline directors in Tamil. He was the man behind such acclaimed works like Visaranai, Asuran, and Aadukalam. The man, whose association with actor Dhanush is now part of the industry lore, is all set to make his digital debut as a producer. Vetrimaaran had earlier been one of the directors in the Netflix anthology Paava Kaadhaigal. He had helmed the short Orr Iravu, starring Sai Pallavi and Prakashraj.

Anyway, the news is Vetrimaaran is producing a web series titled Nilamellam Ratham for the streamer Zee5. He will be the showrunner and producer, but one unconfirmed report also says that the ace director has penned the story. But we will wait for clarity on the last part.

The series will be no-holds-barred

Nilamellam Ratham will have Vetrimaaran’s friend and director Ameer in the lead. Interestingly, Ameer, who seems to have lost his directorial mojo in recent time, is said to be on a comeback trail (as a director) with a film named Iraivan Miga Periyavan. That has Vetrimaaran penning the story.

Ameer, as an actor, was recently seen in Dhanush’s Maaran that premiered on Disney+ Hotstar. Unfortunately for him, the film and Ameer’s own performance were nothing to write home about. Before that Ameer was seen in Vetrimaaran’s Vada Chennai as an actor.

Nilamellam Ratham will be directed by Ramesh Balakrishnan, who had films like Adhu and Pagaivan before. The series will have music by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

At a recent Zee5 promotional event, Ameer described Nilamellam Ratham as a ‘raw and brutal’ one. “Our project isn’t going to be on the softer side and isn’t meant for the weak-hearted. Since we don’t have the restrictions of business or theatre, Nilamellam Ratham is going to be close to reality.”

The other cast and technicians and the details of the release date of the series are still not known.