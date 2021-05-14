‘Awestruck’, ‘Insane’, ‘Goosebumps’ fans are mesmerised by Sidharth Shukla-Sonia Rathee’s chemistry





After a protracted wait, the teaser of Damaged However Stunning 3 has been launched. As we all know, it’s the passionate, intense love story of Agastya Rao (Sidharth Shukla) and Rumi. The online present is Sidharth Shukla’s comeback to the world of appearing after a few years. He has shot for it in 2020 in a closed set. We heard how the actor labored double shifts to be sure that the manufacturing wrapped up on time. Now, the teaser is out and other people are loving it. The actor is trending on social media and other people merely love the chemistry between Sonia Rathee and him. Simply try the tweets… Additionally Learn – Damaged However Stunning 3 teaser: Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee’s mesmerising chemistry is the USP of this passionate love story

Undoubtedly These Webseries are going to be on fireplace within the coming days…..?? Superbbb one other stage killing appearing by Sidharth Shukla …..❤@sidharth_shukla finest needs for Damaged However Stunning Session 3 ?#BrokenButBeautiful3#SidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/UNUJY0l0aC — ????? ?// ?????? ???? // (@Nishu_SidHeart) May 14, 2021

@sidharth_shukla I simply can’t recover from the Performing Abilities of yours’ you nailed it?

Your expressions>>>>>>#BrokenButBeautiful3 is BLOCKBUSTER for positive#SidharthShukla #AgastyaRao pic.twitter.com/Q6PjMDX5Cm — Abhishek Chaurasia (@Abhishe20780292) May 14, 2021

Appreciation tweet for #SoniaRathee ..was a bit uncertain whether or not she’s going to be capable of match as much as #SidharthShukla n she completely suprised him ..#Agmi complementing one another rather well n I’m positive loyal BBB viewers gained’t be disenchanted #BrokenButBeautiful3 #AgastyaRao pic.twitter.com/oOHnBxBDVr — Dr.Nupur ❤️? (@DrNupurrk) May 14, 2021

@sidharth_shukla You nailed it my boy ur seems ur appearing simply osm ? ? Cannot watch for your entire sequence?❤️and excited to see ur chemistry with Rumi…. She seems preety in teaser? Better of luck to your entire workforce of #BBB3 ?#BrokenButBeautiful3#SidharthShukla #Agastya pic.twitter.com/fArrVFMOlA — Anjali Bisht (@AnjaliBisht1999) May 14, 2021

Love takes u to a rollercoaster trip.. happiness , ache of damaged hearts every little thing…@sidharth_shukla bhai ur appearing is simply wonderful wonderful wonderful n wonderful ….cannot categorical my feeling in phrases proper now .

U nailed it ??#SidharthShukla#AgastyaRao #BrokenButBeautiful3 pic.twitter.com/5vPfI60xD5 — ?? SR Ahlawat ?? (@iamsrxx) May 14, 2021

We will see that there’s immense craze amongst fans for the teaser. Allow us to watch for the official trailer now. The present streams on MX Participant from Could 29, 2021. Additionally Learn – Trending OTT Information At this time: Salman Khan’s Radhe will get an awesome response; Sidharth Shukla’s character poster for Damaged However Stunning 3 makes fans stressed

