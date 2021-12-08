AWS Outage Causes Chaos for Amazon Warehouse Workers

SEATTLE – Amazon warehouses across the country shut down on Tuesday as outages in the company’s cloud computing system removed technology that boosted the company’s logistics operations.

The disruption came during the peak holiday season, with Amazon already handling more complex and expensive logistics in times of labor shortages. In general, Amazon’s share of online sales grows almost every day around Christmas.

Amazon Web Services on Tuesday morning began reporting an increased “error rate” in its cloud operations. Amazon uses its own cloud services as the backbone of its operations, and employees across the country have reported that scanners and other systems they use to process products have stopped working.

“The AWS team is working to resolve the issue as soon as possible,” said Richard Rocha, a spokesman for Amazon. Some problems persisted until Tuesday evening.