AWS Outage Causes Chaos for Amazon Warehouse Workers
SEATTLE – Amazon warehouses across the country shut down on Tuesday as outages in the company’s cloud computing system removed technology that boosted the company’s logistics operations.
The disruption came during the peak holiday season, with Amazon already handling more complex and expensive logistics in times of labor shortages. In general, Amazon’s share of online sales grows almost every day around Christmas.
Amazon Web Services on Tuesday morning began reporting an increased “error rate” in its cloud operations. Amazon uses its own cloud services as the backbone of its operations, and employees across the country have reported that scanners and other systems they use to process products have stopped working.
“The AWS team is working to resolve the issue as soon as possible,” said Richard Rocha, a spokesman for Amazon. Some problems persisted until Tuesday evening.
On Facebook and other online forums, workers shared hundreds of status updates. Some said managers sent them an hour early on their lunch break, hoping the problems would go away by the time they got back. Others said their managers asked them to clean the floors or give those who wanted to leave early a paid leave. Many said they were waiting around.
An employee in the Midwest wrote on Facebook, “Some people are playing cornholes on time and some are playing cold in the break room.
Companies that rely on Amazon’s cloud computing were also disrupted. Customers have reported problems with Rumba vacuum cleaners, Amazon’s Alexa Voice Assistant and Disney’s streaming service. Ticketmaster Said As a result, ticket sales for Adele’s tour were delayed.
At around 6pm, Amazon’s cloud computing division said, “Many services have already been recovered, however, we are working for a full recovery in all services.”
