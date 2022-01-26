Axar Patel Proposes Girlfriend Meha Romantic in Celebrate his 28th Birthday See photos Team India all-rounder

Who is Axar Patel Girlfriend: At the place where Akshar proposed Meha, a huge heart was made out of flowers. At the same time, MARRY ME was written in very large letters.

Delhi Capitals’ star bowler Axar Patel in the Indian Premier League (IPL) made his 28th birthday very special. Akshar proposed marriage to his girlfriend Meha in the midst of birthday celebrations (20 January 2022). Akshar Patel proposed Meha in a very romantic way. He also later revealed the engagement. His pictures posted on social media are viral.

His friend Chintan Gaja, who played with Axar Patel in the Gujarat cricket team, first shared the pictures of those moments on social media and made the Indian cricketer’s engagement information public. Gaza shared some unseen photos via Instagram Stories.

In the pictures, Meha’s partner and Indian cricketer expressed his love by kneeling. At the place where Akshar proposed to Meha, a huge heart was made out of flowers. At the same time, MARRY ME (Marry me) was written in very large letters. Akshar Patel got down on one knee and proposed Meha for marriage.

After this Axar Patel also shared pictures on Instagram. He wrote in the caption of the pictures, ‘Today it is a new beginning of life, always together from today. Love you forever.’ Meha’s Instagram profile reveals that she is a dietician and nutrition specialist by profession.

Axar Patel won the hearts of the fans a few months back by performing brilliantly in the home Test series. However, he was out of the field for some time due to injury. Now he is fit and can soon be seen playing for Team India on the field.

Akshar Patel also received congratulatory messages from the members of Team India. Team India’s wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant congratulated Akshar in a funny way. Delhi Capitals teammate Rishabh Pant commented on Axar’s Instagram post, ‘Congratulations to my thepls.’

Delhi Capitals has retained him for Rs 9 crore for IPL 2022. Born on 20 January 1994 in Anand, Gujarat, Axar Patel made his IPL debut in 2014 against MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Akshar has played 109 matches in IPL so far.