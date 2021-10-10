axar patel talks about wc: axar patel said i am different from others

In an exclusive interview with our correspondent Times of India, Delhi Capitals spinner Akshar Patel talks about proving his critics wrong and sticking to his strength and mature form before the T20 World Cup.If you look at Akshar Patel at first glance, there is nothing special about him but he is still doing well – whether he is playing for Delhi Capitals or the limited opportunities he has for the Indian team.

Along with Ravindra Jadeja, he is also a left-arm spinner who does not give much flight to the ball. He is similar to Ravindra Jadeja and that is probably why Mahendra Singh Dhoni nicknamed him ‘Bapu’.

The nickname ‘Bapu’ is very popular in Saurashtra. When I replaced Jaddu Bhai, Mahi Bhai said that I am the same type of left-handed spinner who comes from Gujarat. He said it’s not much fun to shout the letters behind the stumps. Eventually, they started calling me Bapu because Jaddu Bhai is also a native of Saurashtra. Once Mahi Bhai Stump spoke into the mic, my name became popular. Ishabh Pant took it to a different level (Akshar said with a smile).

How did you achieve consistency in your performance? Now is rarely a bad match for you!

I have more confidence than ever. I got a place in the Test team based on my performance in the IPL last year. I also did well in the Tests. Now I want to continue that. Amit Mishra is sitting on the bench of Delhi Capitals. There is also Ravichandran Ashwin. There is competition for us. I am trying to ensure my place in the team. I don’t want to be a player who would consider leaving a leg spinner if the team management wanted to.

You would say that Ricky Ponting has played an important role …

He separated me last year and made it clear that I am a key player in the Delhi Capitals team. I’m doing well now, I remember what he told me. He says that what I am doing, I should keep doing. The good thing about Ricky Ponting is that he doesn’t care if we’re international players. That’s why we trust them so much.

What is it like to bowl with Ashwin?

Ashwin is a man of a different mindset. He is very academic. If I had half their skills, I would be much better off. I try to understand how the brain works in different situations. They have a different plan for each dough. He thinks deeply. I talk to him about how to deal with the batsman. Trying to figure out which batsman understands me better. I’m not asking them to teach them diversity. I mainly talk about field setting and mindset.

Both you and Jadeja are different from traditional left-handed spinners. Former cricketers could not accept it …

This is a very important question for me and many others. Jaddu and I both don’t give the ball much flight. And critics often say that we always bowl the same way. This was the most difficult time for me. My friends and other sports people also used to say that I can only bowl flat and nothing else. Whenever I had a bad day, I would be criticized. I could hear a lot of sarcasm. Then I evaluated myself and I found that no one likes the way I bowl but still I played for India and did well in IPL. It means I have something special.

I was chosen because I was different from other left-handed spinners. After that I stopped paying too much attention to the opinions of others and started doing what I was doing. After that I worked to increase the speed and I started to have success. If you pick me up at 3 in the morning and ask me to bowl, I can play the ball in the right place. People often fail because they stop working on their strengths and start working on other skills as per the advice of others.

You were also in the 2015 World Cup squad. But you only got a chance to play when someone got hurt …

I work hard to motivate myself. I play every match as if this is my last match. I can’t think of it as a selector. This is not my business. Sitting for long periods of time is not easy. But traveling with the Indian team always keeps you ready. We also did well on the recent tour of England and the matches went very close. We were busy with the series and I had no idea what was going on on social media. I never thought about memes. I had warned my family and friends that I would block them if they shared anything negative with me.

How much have you changed from the 2015 World Cup to the 2021 T20 World Cup?

I haven’t changed much. I have improved my skills. I’ve worked on my speed and diversity. And batting has also improved. I am mentally strong after the injury. I am more mature than 2015.

The T20 World Cup starts just a week after the IPL playoffs. How much do you and Delhi Capitals captain Shabh Pant think about the World Cup?

The World Cup is definitely going on in our minds but we haven’t talked much about it. The IPL playoff is the best way to prepare for the IPL, because whoever you play with or against here will be in the World Cup. Ishabh and my mentality is the same. We don’t think too far ahead and pay attention to outside noise. We know that if we think more about the World Cup, we will put more pressure on ourselves.

How happy is Akshar Patel now?

When you start playing cricket seriously, your dream is to play for India. How do you motivate yourself after playing for India? There must be something that will inspire you. I have been playing for India for a long time but playing in the World Cup and World Test Championship finals is a different matter. I am motivating myself to play such big tournaments. I am always happy to be a part of the World Test Championship Final and T20 World. But always staying balanced is very important.