Axwell Net Worth | Gadget Clock – Celebrity Net Worth



What is Axwell’s Net Worth?

Axwell is a Swedish DJ and record producer who has a net worth of $40 million. Axwell is the owner of Axtone Records and a member of Swedish House Mafia along with Sebastian Ingrosso and Steve Angello.

Early Life

Axwell was born on December 18, 1977 and given the name Axel Christofer Hedfors. He was born in Lund, Sweden. He was interested in music from a young age and taught himself how to play the drums at the age of nine. By the age of 13, he started making music on his computer so that he could make full tracks without the need of other musicians and artists. He attended Faladsgarden Elementary School and then as a teenager began going by the moniker Quazar, under which he released acid techno tracks made with FastTracker 2 and NoiseTracker.

Producing Career

Axwell began his career primarily by remixing songs by other artists. His first official remix was released in 2000. Some of his early remixes include Usher’s “Burn,” NERD’s single “Maybe,” and Nelly Furtado’s “Promiscuous.” He produced Jetlag’s track, “So Right” in 2002 and then produced a track under his own name called “Lead Guitar.” He also signed to Soulfuric Recordings with artist Isabel Fructuose as the duo Mambana. Since 2002, they have released three tracks together including their first single, “No Reason.”

In 2003, Axwell began recording for the London record label, suSU, under the name of Starbeach. He released the track “Wait a Minute” in 2003 which became a smash hit in the club scene. In 2004, Axwell released “Feel the Vibe” which was released through Ministry of Sound in 2005 with vocals by Tara McDonald. The vocals on the track helped ensure that it would receive radio play, as some techno and electronic tracks are precluded from that space due to their lack of vocals. The song peaked at number one in the UK Dance Singles Chart.

Axwell also continued working on various club remixes, reworking the tracks “Get Over Here” by Rasmus Faber and “Turn On the Music” by Roger Sanchez. He also collaborated with Sebastian Ingrosso on “Dark Side of the Moon.” During this time period, Axwell decided to create his own record label, which he called Axtone.

In 2006, he began working with Steve Angello under the alias of Supermode. They released the track called “Tell Me Why.” He then worked with Eric Prydz and the two worked on several track together. In October of 2006, Axwell appeared in DJ Mag for the first time ranked as the 93rd best DJ. By the following year, he had climbed to 33rd place due to a number of successful mixes that he had produced the prior year.

Swedish House Mafia

In August of 2007, Axwell teamed up with previous collaborators Sebastian Ingrosso and Steve Angello to play at Cream Amnesia, a popular club, under the alias The Swedish House Mafia. The show was very successful and caused the three to ultimately formally form a group in late 2008. By that time, they had already released their first single together, “Get Dumb,” though it was credited under their individual names.

After the formation of Swedish House Mafia, Axwell continued working on solo projects. He worked with Cyndi Lauper on her 2008 album and remixed the song “Hometown Glory” by Adele. That year, he placed 20th on the DJ Mag 100 DJ poll. In 2009, he released the track “Leave the World Behind” as part of Swedish House Mafia, though it was again credited to the individual artists’ names. It wasn’t until 2010 that the group would release their first credited single called, “One” followed by “Miami 2 Ibiza.” Both songs were big successes, especially in various European countries. They were featured on Swedish House Mafia’s debut album, “Until One,” which was released in October of 2010.

The same year, Axwell released his own studio and compilation album which he called, “Axtone Vol. 1.” He received his highest ranking yet in DJ Mag, charting 10th in the top 100 DJ poll. The next year, he worked with DJ Dirty South to remix “Sweet Disposition” by The Temper Trap. For this work, he received a nomination at the 53rd Grammy Awards in the category of Best Remixed Recording.

Meanwhile, with Swedish House Mafia, he released the track, “Save the World,” featuring vocals from singer John Martin. The track has gained various certifications across Europe and has gone 5X Platinum in Sweden. In 2012, the group released “Antidote” and “Greyhound,” both of which were also popular. In September of that year, the group released their most commercially successful song, “Don’t You Worry Child.” The track charted in many countries and went multi-platinum as well. It also appeared on Swedish House Mafia’s second and final album, “Until Now,” which was released in October of 2012.

In November of 2012, Swedish House Mafia kicked off their final tour as they planned to break up after performing at Ultra Music Festival in 2013. Following the dissolution of the group, Axwell and Sebastian Ingrosso formed a new group called Axwell ^ Ingrosso. Additionally, Axwell has continued releasing his own solo music. In 2018, Swedish House Mafia also reunited after a five-year hiatus to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Ultra Miami Music Festival. In 2019, Axwell announced that his label, Axtone, would be luanching a music academy to help foster the talent of young musicians.

Personal Life

Axwell is married to Gloria Golnar and lives in Stockholm, Sweden. The couple have two children together – Leon and Elton.