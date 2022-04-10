Ayan Mukerji drops Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt’s love poster song from Brahmastra | Before Ranbir Alia’s wedding, Kesaria Ishq teaser

waiting for brahmastra If the audience is waiting for something, it is Alia Bhatt's Ayan Mukerji film Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor in September. Five years ago, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's love story began with this film. In Brahmastra, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen as Shiva and Alia Bhatt will be seen in the role of Isha. Recently Alia Bhatt's first look from the film was also released which was spectacular. Ranbir Kapoor is fully packed If we talk about 2022, Ranbir Kapoor's film Shamshera is releasing in March followed by Brahmasra with Alia Bhatt in September. Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor will be busy shooting for his remaining two films, Luv Ranjan's untitled film with Shraddha Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. Both these films are releasing on the weekend of 26 January and 15 August 2023. movie with mahesh babu After the release of RRR, SS Rajamouli is going to work with Mahesh Babu on a jungle adventure film. Rajamouli's father KV Vijayendra Prasad has written the story of this film. The film will be made on a grand scale and will be shot on a live location. Rajamouli has created many characters for this film and Alia Bhatt seems perfect as the heroine of the film. Nitesh Tiwari K Ram At the same time, Ranbir Kapoor has been offered the role of Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. This film is going to be made in 3D on a huge budget and Ranbir Kapoor is also showing a lot of interest in this film. Rs 75 crore is being offered to Ranbir Kapoor for this film. Hrithik Roshan's name is being discussed in the film as Ravana.

Preparation after RRR

Not only Mahesh Babu, Alia Bhatt has also been approached for the next film of Alia Bhatt’s RRR to star Jr NTR. Alia Bhatt will be seen in a small cameo in RRR. She will then be seen in Netflix’s Darlings alongside Vijay Varma and Shefali Shah. The film has sold on Netflix for 80 crores and is the first film of Alia Bhatt’s production house.

Will Ram replace Mahesh Babu?

At the same time, the audience is very excited to see Ranbir Kapoor in the role of Lord Ram. Photoshop posters of the film have also been made. For this film, Nitesh Tiwari needs Ranbir Kapoor’s outright dates and as many perfectionists as Ranbir Kapoor are, he will not mind at all. However, it is believed that the offer of this film is also with Mahesh Babu.

Baiju Bawra preparation

While SS Rajamouli is excited to cast Alia Bhatt again after RRR, Alia Bhatt is also going to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next. After Gangubai Kathiawadi, Sanjay Leela Bhansali will start work on the remake of his film Baiju Bawra. If reports are to be believed, Ranveer Singh will be seen opposite Alia Bhatt in this film.

Casting with Aamir

If reports are to be believed, Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor are doing a film together. The details of this film are currently being kept completely secret. Aamir Khan himself will produce the film. Both Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor have liked this script very much. The film will go on floors from the middle of 2022. Even before this, Aamir Khan has tried to cast Ranbir Kapoor in Gulshan Kumar biopic Mughal.

