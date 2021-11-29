Ayan Mukerji shared some pictures form Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra set! Shocking pictures surfaced from the sets of Brahmastra

many years have passed

Many years have passed since the announcement of Brahmastra, but even today the release date of the film is not known. In such a situation, the fans also pulled a lot on social media. The shooting of the film Brahmastra, which was made in Karan Johar’s production house, started many times and got stuck several times.

Last year, due to Corona, there was a delay due to Starcast’s schedule even before that. This film was made late but a love story had definitely started during this film. Yes, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor came close to each other during this film.

Now the news of their marriage keeps coming out. Both of them had already announced their love story. Ranbir Kapoor hasn’t been a part of any great film for a long time.

Talking about Alia Bhatt, apart from Brahmastra, she is currently in the news for films like Gangubai Kathiawadi and RRR. Alia Bhatt is a very good actress.