Ayesha Jhulka Revealed Akshay Kumar Gave Her Advice To Put Soda On Face And Eyes In The Kapil Sharma Show

Ayesha Julka told in ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ that during the shooting of a film, Akshay Kumar advised her to put soda on her face.

This week Bollywood’s famous actress Juhi Chawla, Madhu and Ayesha Jhulka will be seen as guests on Comedy King Kapil Sharma’s program ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. Some videos of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ related to her are also going viral on social media, in which the actress was seen joking with Kapil Sharma and the rest of the show’s cast. Famous actress Ayesha Jhulka also revealed some secrets related to her film career on Kapil’s show. Talking about Akshay Kumar, he said that once during the shooting, the actor advised him to put soda in his face and eyes.

Akshay Kumar and Ayesha Julka had worked together in several films, including ‘Waqt Hamara Hai’, ‘Jai Kishan’, ‘Khiladi’ and ‘Dil Ki Baazi’. Ayesha Julka and Akshay Kumar’s song ‘Dekha Teri Mast Nigaha Mein’ in the movie ‘Khiladi’ was shot at Natraj Studios. Shortly after that, the actress had to shoot ‘Balma’ in the night shift.

Ayesha Julka had told that she was very tired due to continuous work, in such a situation, Akshay Kumar advised her to put soda on her eyes and face. Ayesha Julka had said in this regard, “I was very scared to work with Chinni Prakash and I did most of the films with him. For both the films, I had to change my makeup in the car as I was always late in reaching Chandivali.”

Talking about this, Ayesha Jhulka further said, “These things happened to me for 8 to 9 days in a row. Chinni ji and Akshay seeing my condition asked me to take soda, milk and soft drinks, so that I could stay awake even during the night shoots. He told me that I should put soda on my face as well and let it get into my eyes as well.”

Ayesha Julka immediately accepted this advice given by the actor. “My co-star and choreographer gave me such advice, which I also followed diligently,” he added. Talking about Akshay Kumar in one of her interviews, Ayesha Julka said, “Working with him was not difficult at all, because whenever we used to do films together, the set became a picnic spot for us. “