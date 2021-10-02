Ayesha Jhulka reveals why she left the film: Ayesha Jhulka reveals why she dropped the film and retired at the peak of her career to find out what business she now owns

There were many heroines in the 90’s who ruled the hearts of the people along with Hindi cinema. One of them was actress Ayesha Julka. Ayesha Jhulka was one of the leading actresses of that time. But fans were shocked when Ayesha Julka said goodbye to the film industry at the peak of her career.

Ayesha Julka made her Bollywood debut in 1991 with the film ‘Kurban’. Ayesha Julka’s charisma with Salman Khan in the first film surprised everyone. After this, Ayesha’s stardom increased day by day. He received a line of film offers. In the 90s Ayesha Jhulka was doing 4-5 films in a year, but then she suddenly started doing less films.



Between 2001 and 2010, Ayesha Julka made only one film each year and then disappeared. Ayesha Julka recently revealed that where did she disappear after leaving the film?



Ayesha Julka was busy here after leaving the film

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Ayesha Julka said, “I was busy with many things. I started my own foundation for animal welfare. I worked for stray animals. With this, she joined her husband’s business. I traveled a lot which I could not do as an actor. Then either I will travel with the unit for film shooting or for some work occasion. I still remember going to America 5 times in 4 months at the same time. It was very tiring. Everything was getting worse and I didn’t get a chance to spend time with my parents.



So I started making fewer films and retired

When Ayesha Julka was asked why she stayed away from publicity and started doing less films? So the actress said that she does not want to do the same thing and wants to do something in which she will get a chance to work. He was bored with the same character in almost every film and so he started making fewer films.

Ayesha Julka said that at that time she felt that she was working too hard. The same roles were available at the time. But Ayesha Julka wanted to play a strong role in which she would get to show her talent. According to Ayesha, they did not even meet at that age. All senior actors should get mature roles.



TV shows were also rejected

That’s why Ayesha Julka started signing fewer films after the 1993 film ‘Dalal’. Not only the film but Ayesha Julka turned down many TV shows.



Now Ayesha Julka is running the business

Even today Ayesha Julka may miss fame and movies, but she is happy with her work. Today, Ayesha runs a real estate firm with her husband Sameer Vashi. In addition, Ayesha Julka also runs a spa called Ananta and owns a clothing line. Ayesha Julka had bought a boutique resort in Goa a few years back.