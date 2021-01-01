Ayesha Mukherjee’s second marriage: News of cricketer’s divorce Shikhar Dhawan wanted to grow old and go on world tour with Ayesha

News of the divorce of Shikhar Dhawan and Ayesha Mukherjee is true, which may be the first time anyone has believed it. For a long time, news of their separation kept coming from time to time. But each time it was just a rumor. But this time Ayesha confirmed the news on Instagram saying that she is divorced again. Although Shikhar Dhawan has so far said nothing in the whole matter.Shikhar and Ayesha, who set a goal for the couple, looked very beautiful together. The two had a different bond. The husband was living in India and the wife in Australia. The wife was not only older but also divorced and a mother of two. The first meeting also took place on the social networking site Facebook. Dhawan’s family was not ready for marriage at first. It was later agreed and after the engagement in 2009, the two got married in 2012 according to Sikh custom.

Dhawan was so madly in love with Ayesha that he missed the plane due to chatting

The whole life story in one video

No one knows what happened between Shikhar Dhawan and his wife until the divorce, but the Indian opener loved Ayesha very much. Famous anchor Shibani Dandekar gave an exclusive interview to Ayesha for a YouTube channel. In this video, shot on the streets of London three years ago, Ayesha talks about her personal life, divorce, friendship with Shikhar Dhawan and later love. Tattoos, fitness hobbies. Many stories of the birth of a son Zorawar are being told with joy.

Ayesha was a mother of two, Bhajji had befriended Shikhar, broke up after 9 years

Watching Dhawan face the birth of a child

In this exclusive interview, Ayesha also told an interesting story about Zorawar’s birth. According to Ayesha, ‘I was watching India in labor. Shikhar was batting then. I was pretty sleepy. The nurse complimented me. Shikhar Dhawan was dismissed before he was dismissed. Dhawan saw his son, who was born in 2014, four days later. It was an emotional moment for the whole family. Then the next meeting of father and son took place four months later.

After nine years of marriage, Shikhar Dhawan divorced his wife, Ayesha Mukherjee’s second divorce

The X couple wanted to travel the world together in old age

At the end of this video of 16 minutes and 39 seconds, Shibani Dandekar surprised Ayesha. Taking out his phone, he played a pre-recorded video in which Shikhar Dhawan was seen talking about his heart. Dhawan tells how much he loves Ayesha. He prays to God that his family will survive. The Indian cricketer wanted to grow old with Ayesha. The Oldies wanted to travel the world together. I don’t know if anyone saw this pair of swans.