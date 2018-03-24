Ayesha Shroff withdraws complaint against Sahil Khan: Ayesha Shroff and Sahil Khan News: Jackie Shroff’s wife Ayesha Shroff had filed the complaint against Sahil Khan on charges of fraud and criminal intimidation.

The Mumbai High Court on Wednesday quashed two FIRs filed in Mumbai in 2015 against actor Sahil Khan. Ayesha Shroff, wife of veteran Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff, has filed a complaint against Sahil Khan on charges of fraud and criminal intimidation.

Sahil Khan’s lawyer and Ayesha Shroff told the court on Wednesday that they had resolved their dispute amicably.



Ayesha Shroff told the High Court that Sahil Khan had lodged a complaint in her complaint alleging non-payment of more than Rs 4 crore but she did not pursue the claim made in both the FIRs or any other allegation.

However, the court imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on Sahil Khan and said the amount would go to the Maharashtra Child Welfare Committee for the welfare of children under state care. Sahil Khan is known for his performance in the Bollywood film ‘Style’.