Ayesha Shroff withdraws complaint against Sahil Khan: Ayesha Shroff and Sahil Khan News: Jackie Shroff’s wife Ayesha Shroff had filed the complaint against Sahil Khan on charges of fraud and criminal intimidation.
Ayesha Shroff told the High Court that Sahil Khan had lodged a complaint in her complaint alleging non-payment of more than Rs 4 crore but she did not pursue the claim made in both the FIRs or any other allegation.
However, the court imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on Sahil Khan and said the amount would go to the Maharashtra Child Welfare Committee for the welfare of children under state care. Sahil Khan is known for his performance in the Bollywood film ‘Style’.
