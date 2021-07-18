ayesha takia trolled for big lips after aesthetic surgery in her latest photos | ‘Tarzan Girl’ Ayesha Takia was so pulled over her big lips, got upset and deleted her insta account

New Delhi: Famous actress Ayesha Takia worked in many films by the name of ‘Tarzan Girl’. She became the favorite actress of the people only after doing some films. People loved his chubby and cute look. The actress, who came into the limelight with the film ‘Tarzan – The Wonder Car’, has now completely changed. You will not even be able to recognize the actress at a glance.

completely changed face

Ayesha Takia has completely transformed her face with the help of facial surgery and aesthetic treatments. In such a situation, whenever she shares her pictures with her new look on social media, she has to be a victim of trolling. Ayesha Takia has done her lip and jaw-line enhancement. Now his face is not round and chubby but has started looking sharp.

Ayesha got trolled badly

Not only this, the lips of Ayesha Takia have also become much bigger than before. Ayesha Takia shared many of her pictures and videos with fans on social media. In this, the changes in his face are clearly visible. In the picture and video, she is seen wearing a green floral suit. The fans started pulling the leg of the actress as soon as the post came on the social media. Someone said how big lips are, someone wrote what happened to what, while there are many people who are saying that earlier she looked better.

Ayesha deleted her account

Ayesha Takia deleted her account only after being badly upset by the trolling. A few minutes before the news was written, he deleted his account from Instagram. Although Ayesha has not given the reason for deleting the account, but it is believed that trolling is the reason for doing so.

Ayesha was seen in Wanted

Ayesha Takia has worked as a lead actress in many Bollywood films. He also worked with Salman Khan in ‘Wanted’. After marriage, he had distanced himself from films. By the way, Ayesha is not the first actress to have lip enhancement. From Anushka Sharma to Priyanka Chopra are also included in this list.

VIDEO

Also read: Daya Bhabhi became a thief in this hit TV show, became a nurse and gave injections of laughter to the fans!

Click here for the latest and interesting news of entertainment Entertainment Facebook Page of gadget clock like to