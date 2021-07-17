Ayesha Takia’s face is in bad condition, it is difficult to recognize by seeing the picture

New Delhi. From Bollywood to Hollywood, it is very common for celebs to get facial surgery. Many actresses completely changed their look by undergoing surgery. The surgery of some is successful, while the face of some has changed a lot due to the surgery. The name of Bollywood actress Aakhya Takia is also included in this list. She has undergone surgery on her lips, after which she had to face a lot of trolling on social media. Now once again some of her pictures are going viral, on which she is getting trolled fiercely.

Ayesha Takia has a huge fan following on social media. He has more than 1 million followers on Instagram. In such a situation, Ayesha keeps sharing her pictures and videos with the fans every day. Now recently she has shared some of her pictures, seeing that it is being speculated that she has undergone cosmetic surgery. Her lips are looking very big in the pictures. His lips have become quite strange already. Seeing these pictures of her, her fans are quite surprised.

When Ayesha Takia stepped into films, her face looked quite different. But after getting lip surgery, her face has changed. In such a situation, people are trolling him a lot. One user commented and wrote, ‘You have ruined your face.’ One user wrote, ‘Already used to look good.’ At the same time, another user wrote, ‘What have they done to themselves? She used to look very beautiful earlier. So someone wrote, ‘You have spoiled your lips.’

Let us tell you that Ayesha Takia made her Bollywood debut with the film ‘Tarzan the Wonder Car’ released in the year 2004. Vatsal Seth was in the lead role with him in this film. From the very first film, Ayesha made people crazy about her. After this, Ayesha got a lot of popularity from the 2009 film Wanted. She was seen opposite Salman Khan in this film. In 2014, Ayesha married Farhan Azmi. After which he distanced himself from films. Ayesha also has a son named Mikhail.

