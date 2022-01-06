Ayodhya: 21 bighas of land of Dalits given to the trust illegally, said Revenue Court

The Assistant Record Officer (ARO) court in Ayodhya had on August 22, 1996 declared illegal a government order to transfer about 21 bighas (52,000 square metres) of Dalit land to the Maharishi Ramayana Vidyapeeth Trust (MRVT). “The court has now freed the land from all shackles and handed it over to the state government. However, it did not recommend any action against the trust as there was no forgery involved.

The ARO court’s decision came five days after December 22, 2021, The Indian Express’ investigation revealed that local legislators, close to bureaucrats in the district, following the Supreme Court’s decision (November 9, 2019) to approve the construction of the Ram temple Relatives and relatives of revenue officials had bought land in Ayodhya hoping to capitalize on the opportunity in the real estate market.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered an inquiry into the land deals on December 22, 2021, the day the Indian Express published the report. Thereafter the inquiry report has been submitted.

In the flurry of these land deals, a set of transactions raised questions of propriety and conflicts of interest. Some of the buyers were closely linked to some of the officials involved in investigating the seller – the Maharishi Ramayana Vidyapeeth Trust – for alleged irregularities in the transfer of land from Dalit residents.

To evade land laws prohibiting the acquisition of agricultural land by non-Dalits from Dalit persons, the MRVT commissioned a Dalit named Ronghai in 1992 to purchase land parcels in Barhata Manjha village from about a dozen Dalit villagers. person used.

When contacted, Assistant Record Officer, Bhan Singh told The Indian Express, “I have set aside the August 1996 order of the Survey-Naib Tehsildar as it was illegal. I have sent it to SDM (Sub-Divisional Magistrate) for further action. I am also recommending action against the then Survey-Naib-Tehsildar (Krishna Kumar Singh, now retired).

However, Bhan Singh said that there is no need to take action against anyone else. “Since I have not found any forgery in this case, no action is being recommended against MRVT and others,” he added.

The ARO order dated December 27, 2021 recommends action under Section 166/167 of the Zamindari Abolition Act, 1950. While Section 166 would act to void the transfer of land to the MRVT, Section 167 effectively relieves the said land from all encumbrances vested in the State Government. When contacted, SDM (Ayodhya) Prashant Kumar declined to comment.

The alleged illegality of land transfer had come to the notice of the district administration in September 2019, when the MRVT started selling parcels of Dalit land. One of the Dalits who sold land to the MRVT then complained to the Uttar Pradesh Board of Revenue that his land had been “illegally transferred”. On his complaint, a committee of Additional Commissioner Shiv Pujan and then Additional District Magistrate Gorelal Shukla was constituted to investigate the changes.

Records show that the report of this committee was approved by the then District Magistrate Anuj Kumar Jha on October 1, 2020, against the MRVT and some government officials for “illegalizing (Scheduled Caste Persons) through unregistered donation deed.” Action was recommended to transfer from

It was approved by Ayodhya divisional commissioner MP Agrawal on March 18, 2021, and finally in the ARO court on August 6, 2021 for a “rectification” order dated August 22, 1996 and “query to the state government and return the land”. A case was filed.

