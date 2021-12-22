Ayodhya: Relatives of the officials investigating the land dispute bought land from the trust, know what is the whole matter

An investigation conducted by The Indian Express revealed that the entire land was purchased by the trust through Ronghai for around Rs 6.38 lakh. As per the current circle rate (applicable from August 2017), the value of this land is around Rs 3.90 crore to Rs 8.50 crore.

Shyamlal Yadav, Sandeep Singh.

In Ayodhya, a case of disturbances in land purchase and conflict of interest has come to the fore. Four relatives of officials who are probing the disturbances in the land purchased from the Dalit community have bought land from the trust.

At the heart of this network of transactions is the Maharishi Ramayana Vidyapeeth Trust (MRVT), founded by Mahesh Yogi, which established Barhata Manjha village less than 5 km from the Ram temple site and a few other nearby villages in Ayodhya in the early 1990s. Land was acquired on a large scale. Out of this land, about 21 bighas of land was bought from Dalits in violation of the rules.

According to the Uttar Pradesh Revenue Code rules, agricultural land (owning less than 3.5 bighas) belonging to Dalit persons cannot be acquired by a non-Dalit unless it has been approved by the District Magistrate. But the Maharishi Ramayana Vidyapeeth Trust bought land from about a dozen Dalit villagers in 1992 with the help of Ronghai, a Dalit employee of the trust, citing a drain.

As per records, the transaction of land was registered in the name of Ronghai only. Ronghai then signed an unregistered donation letter in June 1996 and donated it all to the Maharishi Ramayana Vidyapeeth Trust. As per records verified by The Indian Express it was listed in Khatauni and registered in the name of the Trust on 3rd September 1996.

A person named Mahadev is also among those Dalit people whose land was bought by Ronghai and later donated to the trust. According to Mahadev, his 3 bighas of land was bought and for this he got 1.02 lakh rupees. In September 2019, when the trust started selling the land it had bought through Ronghai, it complained to the Board of Revenue for illegal transfer of land.

On the complaint of Mahadev, a committee was constituted under the leadership of Additional Commissioner Shiv Pujan and then Additional District Magistrate Gorelal Shukla to investigate the matter. according to record

The report of this committee was approved by the then District Magistrate Anuj Kumar Jha on October 1, 2020. In which action was recommended against the trust and some government officials for illegally transferring the land of a Scheduled Caste person through an unregistered donation letter.

It was also approved by Ayodhya Commissioner MP Agrawal on March 18, 2021 and a case was also filed on August 6 this year in the court of Assistant Record Officer (ARO) Bhan Singh in Ayodhya on 22nd August. MP Agrawal, the appellate authority for the applications filed for revision of revenue orders, also sent the inquiry report to the Board of Revenue for action. While his relatives also bought land from the trust. In fact, MP Aggarwal’s father-in-law and brother-in-law also bought 2,530 square meters and 1,260 square meters of land from the trust in Barhta Manjha village respectively on 10 December 2020.

A close relative of the then Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) Purushottam Das Gupta and Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Deepak Kumar also bought 1,130 square meters from the trust on October 12, 2021 and 1,020 square meters on September 1, 2021. Purushottam Das Gupta was the chief revenue officer in Ayodhya for about three years. As CRO he was responsible for all the land matters assigned by the District Magistrate in Ayodhya.

Indra Pratap Tiwari, MLA from Gosaiganj in Ayodhya district and retired IAS officer Umadhar Dwivedi are also among those who bought land from the trust in Barhta Manjha village. BJP MLA Indra Pratap Tiwari bought 2,593 square meters on November 18, 2019 and Umadhar Dwivedi bought 1,680 square meters of land on October 23, 2021.

The land purchased by the relatives of these officials is not part of the disputed 21 bighas, but according to local officials, in all these cases the seller is the trust. Against which a case is registered in the land dispute.

Ronghai, through whom the trust bought land from the Dalit community, lives with his family in Sehavpur village, about 25 km from Prayagraj. When an attempt was made to contact Ronghai regarding this matter, he was not present at his house. Ronghai’s wife Ghabren and daughter-in-law Kachrahi said that they have less than 2 bighas of land. At the same time, he said that he does not know about any land in Ayodhya nor does he know about any transaction. He has not even gone to Ayodhya for many years.

When Mahadev, who complained about the land dispute, was contacted regarding this matter, he said that we had sold a part of the land but the trust did not take possession of it for many years. We came to know when property dealers told us that they had bought the land. They also wanted to take possession of the land adjacent to it which I had not sold.