Ayush Sharma, Zaheer Iqbal walk out of Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali | Aayush Sharma, Zaheer Iqbal skip Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali

Zaheer Iqbal additionally left the movie

It’s price noting that together with Aayush Sharma, the second hero of the movie, Zaheer Iqbal, can also be reported to depart the movie. Nonetheless, why Zaheer left the movie is but to be confirmed by anybody. Zaheer Iqbal is the son of a really shut good friend of Salman Khan and he additionally obtained his break underneath the banner of Salman Khan Movies.

Earlier this was Starcast

Much more fascinating is that in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, the characters of Zaheer Iqbal and Aayush Sharma have been earlier performed by Shreyas Talpade and Arshad Warsi. However he was instantly changed by this movie. Arshad Warsi clarified in an interview that he was by no means approached for this movie, whereas Shreyas Talpade stated that the director is his shut good friend, so he doesn’t need to say something. Simply want a very good movie could be made with out him.

who will change

After Zaheer Iqbal and Aayush Sharma left the movie, now Salman Khan Movies is quick searching for their alternative. In lieu of these two actors, Javed Jaffrey’s son Meezaan Jaffrey and Bhagyashree’s son Abhimanyu Dasani have been approached however each these younger actors are but to provide their nod for the movie.

Sajid Nadiadwala left

Salman Khan’s finest good friend Sajid Nadiadwala was producing Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali earlier. However Sajid Nadiadwala’s final two movies which included Bachchan Pandey and Heropanti 2 flopped badly. After this Sajid needed to re-work the script of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali however Salman Khan needed to begin the movie instantly. In such a state of affairs, Sajid Nadiadwala thought it higher to depart this movie.

