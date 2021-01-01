Ayushman Khurana reveals the face of niece Arzoi: Arzoi sleeping in the father

Bollywood actor Aparshakti Khurana and his wife Aakriti Ahuja recently welcomed daughter Arzoi. The couple shared the joy of having their first child on social media. Now Aparshakti Khurana’s brother Ayushman Khurana has shared the first picture of Arjoi, in which his face is clearly visible.

Ayushman Khurana shared a photo on the story on his Instagram account on Sunday. In this picture, Arjoi is seen sleeping on the lap of her father Aparshakti Khurana. Fans love this cute picture of father and daughter.



Ayushman’s Insta Story

Earlier, the figure Ahuja shared a photo of daughter Arjoi from her Instagram account. In it, her husband Aparshakti was sleeping with Khurana and daughter. However, Arjoi’s face was not visible in it. The figure Ahuja had congratulated Aparshakti Khurana on the occasion of her wedding anniversary with this picture.



It is worth noting that Aparshakti Khurana shared a card on his Instagram account on August 27th. It says that on 27th August 2021, Apashakti and the figure warmly welcome Arjoi A. Khurana. He had informed about his wife’s pregnancy on June 4. Aparshakti Khurana and Aakriti Ahuja got married on September 7, 2014.



Speaking of Aparshakti Khurana’s work front, he appeared in a ‘helmet’ recently released on the OTT platform. This comedy film is directed by Satram Ramani. Apart from Aparshakti Khurana, the film also stars Pranutan Behl, Abhishek Banerjee and Ashish Verma.