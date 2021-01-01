Entertainment

Ayushman Khurana Tahira Kashyap Bollywood: Ayushman Khurana-Tahira Kashyap watched ‘Ashok’ 11 times, ‘Picture’ was playing in different theaters in full theater

9 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Ayushman Khurana Tahira Kashyap Bollywood: Ayushman Khurana-Tahira Kashyap watched ‘Ashok’ 11 times, ‘Picture’ was playing in different theaters in full theater
Written by admin
Ayushman Khurana Tahira Kashyap Bollywood: Ayushman Khurana-Tahira Kashyap watched ‘Ashok’ 11 times, ‘Picture’ was playing in different theaters in full theater

Ayushman Khurana Tahira Kashyap Bollywood: Ayushman Khurana-Tahira Kashyap watched ‘Ashok’ 11 times, ‘Picture’ was playing in different theaters in full theater

Ayushman Khurana and Tahira Kashyap are one of the sweetest couples in Bollywood. In an interview, Tahira Kashyap had said that she and Ayushman used to go to cinemas only to do makeouts.

#Ayushman #Khurana #Tahira #Kashyap #Bollywood #Ayushman #KhuranaTahira #Kashyap #watched #Ashok #times #Picture #playing #theaters #full #theater

READ Also  How Flying Lotus crafted the sounds of Yasuke, Netflix’s new samurai anime

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment