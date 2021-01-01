Ayushman Khurana’s Birthday: Tahira Kashyap wished her husband Ayushman Khurana a happy birthday.
In the post, Tahira wrote, ‘We were 19! I was glad to see you wearing a frame, matching sweater and muffler on the bike, but you won my heart when you sang for me with a guitar in my hand. You have always been passionate about art and what inspires me the most is that even after so many years, your passion for work and life remains. You were my greatest faithful and cheerleader. I may not be very romantic, but I want to tell you that life is beautiful with you and I am learning a lot from you! Happy birthday
The love story began with the teaching of physics
The love story of Ayushman Khurana and Tahira Kashyap started when the two learned physics together at a school in Chandigarh. In an interview, Tahira shared her love story with Ayushman. Tahira had said that she and a friend are in love with Ayushman. She ignored Ayushman for a year, but later it was revealed that Ayushman loves her too. This was followed by the love story of Ayushman Khurana and Tahira and they got married in 2008.
Speaking of Ayushman Khurana’s career, he started his career as a radio jockey. He also acted in several MTV shows. Ayushman later became a TV host. Then, in 2012, Ayushman Khurana made her Bollywood debut with the film ‘Vicky Donner’ and won the National Award for her first film.
