Ayushman Khurana’s Birthday: Tahira Kashyap wished her husband Ayushman Khurana a happy birthday.

Actor Ayushman Khurana’s 37th birthday falls on September 14 and on this special occasion, his wife Tahira Kashyap has written a very sweet message and wished him well. Along with happy birthday, Tahira has shared a very cute story when Ayushman came to impress Tahira wearing Khurana, matching sweater and muffler, wearing glasses.

Tahira Kashyap has shared an old picture of herself and Ayushman, in which the actor is seen wearing glasses. The two have shared the story of their first meeting together.



In the post, Tahira wrote, ‘We were 19! I was glad to see you wearing a frame, matching sweater and muffler on the bike, but you won my heart when you sang for me with a guitar in my hand. You have always been passionate about art and what inspires me the most is that even after so many years, your passion for work and life remains. You were my greatest faithful and cheerleader. I may not be very romantic, but I want to tell you that life is beautiful with you and I am learning a lot from you! Happy birthday



The love story began with the teaching of physics

The love story of Ayushman Khurana and Tahira Kashyap started when the two learned physics together at a school in Chandigarh. In an interview, Tahira shared her love story with Ayushman. Tahira had said that she and a friend are in love with Ayushman. She ignored Ayushman for a year, but later it was revealed that Ayushman loves her too. This was followed by the love story of Ayushman Khurana and Tahira and they got married in 2008.



Speaking of Ayushman Khurana’s career, he started his career as a radio jockey. He also acted in several MTV shows. Ayushman later became a TV host. Then, in 2012, Ayushman Khurana made her Bollywood debut with the film ‘Vicky Donner’ and won the National Award for her first film.