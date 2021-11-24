Ayushmann Khurrana reaction on Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif relationship video viral | Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s relationship is confirmed by Ayushmann Khurrana, viral video!

These days the news of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s marriage and their relationship has caught a lot of attention these days. Some reports say that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are going to tie the knot in December. Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana has reacted on Katrina-Vicky’s relationship.

These days Ayushmann Khurrana is busy promoting his upcoming film Chandigarh Kar Aashiqui with Vaani Kapoor. Meanwhile, in an interview, Ayushmann Khurrana indirectly confirmed Vicky-Katrina’s relationship. This video of him is becoming very viral on social media.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s interview video has been shared on Vicky Kaushal’s fan. In which RJ Siddharth Kanan asked the actor from Ayushmann Khurrana that I will ask you the names of some actresses.

After this question, RJ first took the name of Katrina Kaif. Laughing at this, Ayushmann said that she has already gone on a date. Everyone starts laughing at this answer of Ayushmann.

RJ said that you imagine that she has not gone on a date with anyone. On this Ayushmann says that I can’t even dance like her (Katrina). But Vicky Kaushal is Punjabi so there must be some connection. Let us tell you that the fans of Katrina and Vicky are sharing this video fiercely.

