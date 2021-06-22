Ayushmann Khurrana Revealed The Secret Related To His Name Nn And Rr

New Delhi. The name of Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the biggest actors in today’s time. In a very short span of time, he has achieved a great position. And he gives full credit for this success to his father P. Khurana.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s father is an astrologer and Ayushmann Khurrana has always credited his success to his father. Because because of his father, today he is going to cross the stairs of success. Ayushmann Khurrana has told the secret behind his name

Ayushman Khurana told the secret

Ayushmann Khurrana told that his father was fond of music, poetry, as well as art, even though he had studied law, but his mind was always in astrology. And such a change in the name was done by him. He believed that we can carve our own destiny. We can miraculously change our destiny by our actions.

Changed the spelling of the name

Please tell that Ayushmann Khurrana uses double N and double R in his name. Ayushmann’s father is an astrologer, he believed that doing so can change fortunes and he believes this to be the reason for becoming a big actor today.