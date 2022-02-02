Ayushmann Khurrana shares a hard hitting poster of his next film Anek | Ayushmann Khurrana announces the release date of Anek
oi – Trisha Gaur
Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the most successful actors of the new generation. At the same time, his cinema is a cinema serving a purpose. Now Ayushmann Khurrana has announced the release date of his next film. Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Anek is releasing in theaters on 13 May 2022.
Announcing the release date of the film, Ayushmann Khurrana also released a poster which featured the tagline of the film for the first time. The tagline of the film is – Jeetega Kaun? India!
Sharing the poster, Ayushmann Khurrana wrote – Only one brings change. Therefore, the time has come, to become one. Anubhav Sinha has directed the film. Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in Article 15 with Anubhav Sinha. In this film, Anubhav Sinha portrayed Ayushmann in the role of a tough police officer in contrast to his light-hearted image.
Ayushmann won everyone’s heart with his character in Article 15. Ayushmann Khurrana and Anubhav Sinha received many awards and nominations for the film.
Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui Mein Amazing
Recently, Ayushmann Khurrana has once again won the hearts of fans with his last film, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. In the film, Ayushmann Khurrana played the role of a Gabru Punjabi young man from Chandigarh who has not seen much of the world and has no idea about LGBTQ. In such a situation, he falls in love with a trans girl and it takes him a long time to accept and understand this.
Social issues raised with every film
In Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Ayushman spoke openly on secret diseases, while in Article 15, he was seen talking about the most important article of the Constitution by becoming a tough police officer. In Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Ayushmann Khurrana went a step ahead with the country’s first commercial Gay Love Story. Badhaai Ho played the role of a 25-year-old son trying to digest his 60-year-old mother’s next pregnancy, while Bala played a bald boy who is suffering from an inferiority complex due to his short hair. Is.
Started with Vicky Donor
Ayushmann Khurrana started his career with Shoojit Sircar’s film Vicky Donor. Ayushmann Khurrana appeared in the role of a sperm donor in this film. The film was produced by John Abraham. After the success of this film, Ayushmann Khurrana never looked back in his career and continued to rise towards stardom.
Yash Raj Films recognized
Although Ayushmann Khurrana had carved a niche for himself in the hearts of fans with his very first film, his breakthrough was Yash Raj Films’ Dum Laga Ke Haisha. In this Sharat Kataria film, Ayushmann Khurrana appeared in the role of a boy whose arranged marriage is done to a fat but earning girl. After this, Ayushman was seen breaking the strange customs of the society with every film.
Ayushmann in the role of a common man
The list of upcoming films of Ayushmann Khurrana is also great. Ayushmann Khurrana will be seen in the role of a Gynaecologist in Doctor Ji. Anurag Kashyap’s sister Anubhuti Kashyap is directing this film. Ayushmann Khurrana is the hero of the common man and this is what makes his stardom shine. His extraordinary acting in the role of a common man touches the hearts of the people.
action hero shooting
In Action Hero, Ayushmann Khurrana plays the role of an action hero who creates havoc on screen and is quite violent but equally peaceful in his personal life. And because of these two contrasting images, there is a lot of turmoil in his life. Anirudh Iyer is directing the film. Ayushmann Khurrana will be seen doing action for the first time in the film.
