Entertainment

Ayushmann Khurrana shares a hard hitting poster of his next film Anek | Ayushmann Khurrana announces the release date of Anek

13 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Ayushmann Khurrana shares a hard hitting poster of his next film Anek | Ayushmann Khurrana announces the release date of Anek
Written by admin
Ayushmann Khurrana shares a hard hitting poster of his next film Anek | Ayushmann Khurrana announces the release date of Anek

Ayushmann Khurrana shares a hard hitting poster of his next film Anek | Ayushmann Khurrana announces the release date of Anek

breadcrumb

News

oi – Trisha Gaur

,

Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the most successful actors of the new generation. At the same time, his cinema is a cinema serving a purpose. Now Ayushmann Khurrana has announced the release date of his next film. Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Anek is releasing in theaters on 13 May 2022.

Announcing the release date of the film, Ayushmann Khurrana also released a poster which featured the tagline of the film for the first time. The tagline of the film is – Jeetega Kaun? India!

ayushmann-khurrana-shares-a-hard-hitting-poster-of-his-next-film-anek-announces-the-release-date

Sharing the poster, Ayushmann Khurrana wrote – Only one brings change. Therefore, the time has come, to become one. Anubhav Sinha has directed the film. Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in Article 15 with Anubhav Sinha. In this film, Anubhav Sinha portrayed Ayushmann in the role of a tough police officer in contrast to his light-hearted image.

Ayushmann won everyone’s heart with his character in Article 15. Ayushmann Khurrana and Anubhav Sinha received many awards and nominations for the film.

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui Mein Amazing

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui Mein Amazing

Recently, Ayushmann Khurrana has once again won the hearts of fans with his last film, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. In the film, Ayushmann Khurrana played the role of a Gabru Punjabi young man from Chandigarh who has not seen much of the world and has no idea about LGBTQ. In such a situation, he falls in love with a trans girl and it takes him a long time to accept and understand this.

READ Also  Karnan Releases on April 9 as Promised, Check Dhanush Starrer
-->
Social issues raised with every film

Social issues raised with every film

In Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Ayushman spoke openly on secret diseases, while in Article 15, he was seen talking about the most important article of the Constitution by becoming a tough police officer. In Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Ayushmann Khurrana went a step ahead with the country’s first commercial Gay Love Story. Badhaai Ho played the role of a 25-year-old son trying to digest his 60-year-old mother’s next pregnancy, while Bala played a bald boy who is suffering from an inferiority complex due to his short hair. Is.

Started with Vicky Donor

Started with Vicky Donor

Ayushmann Khurrana started his career with Shoojit Sircar’s film Vicky Donor. Ayushmann Khurrana appeared in the role of a sperm donor in this film. The film was produced by John Abraham. After the success of this film, Ayushmann Khurrana never looked back in his career and continued to rise towards stardom.

Yash Raj Films recognized

Yash Raj Films recognized

Although Ayushmann Khurrana had carved a niche for himself in the hearts of fans with his very first film, his breakthrough was Yash Raj Films’ Dum Laga Ke Haisha. In this Sharat Kataria film, Ayushmann Khurrana appeared in the role of a boy whose arranged marriage is done to a fat but earning girl. After this, Ayushman was seen breaking the strange customs of the society with every film.

Ayushmann in the role of a common man

Ayushmann in the role of a common man

The list of upcoming films of Ayushmann Khurrana is also great. Ayushmann Khurrana will be seen in the role of a Gynaecologist in Doctor Ji. Anurag Kashyap’s sister Anubhuti Kashyap is directing this film. Ayushmann Khurrana is the hero of the common man and this is what makes his stardom shine. His extraordinary acting in the role of a common man touches the hearts of the people.

READ Also  The Best and Worst Moments of the Tony Awards
-->
action hero shooting

action hero shooting

In Action Hero, Ayushmann Khurrana plays the role of an action hero who creates havoc on screen and is quite violent but equally peaceful in his personal life. And because of these two contrasting images, there is a lot of turmoil in his life. Anirudh Iyer is directing the film. Ayushmann Khurrana will be seen doing action for the first time in the film.

  • ayushmann khurrana action hero 1642782573

    Ayushmann Khurrana’s next picture begins – see the first pictures from the sets of Action Hero, this will be the story of the film

  • actionhero 1633765118 1642507335

    Shooting of Ayushmann Khurrana’s film ‘Action Hero’ will start in London!

  • 1 1640154529

    Vaani Kapoor said such a big thing about ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ actor Ayushmann Khurrana!

  • chandigarhkaree 1639367328 1639370241

    Box office: ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ earned big on the third day, Ayushmann could not break Suryavanshi – the last record

  • chandigarh kare ashiqui1 1639223947

    Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui Box Office: Ayushman earned so much on the first day, Suryavanshi could not give, yearning, competition to the last

  • chandigarh21 1639074676

    Box Office Collection Prediction: Ayushmann’s ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ opens with crores, will break the record!

  • chandigarh kare ashiqui1 1639067771

    ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ Advance Booking Report: Ayushmann Khurrana-Vani Kapoor’s Record Breaking Earnings, Bumper Booking

  • krk 1638772722

    KRK compares ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ with pornographic films, Ayushmann Khurrana’s film will be released on this day!

  • untitled6 1637732593

    Ayushmann Khurrana seals Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s relationship, viral video!

  • untitled4 1636370077

    ‘Bala’s success again proved that cinema with good content cannot be called off-beat!’ : Ayushmann Khurrana

  • untitled3 1635750850

    Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh’s ‘Doctor Ji’ release date announced, details

  • untitled1 1635321238

    Ayushmann Khurrana said on 4 upcoming films, ‘People have never seen such stories on screen before’

english summary

Ayushmann Khurrana announced the release date of his next film Anek with a hard hitting poster and tagline. The film is directed by Anubhav Sinha.

Story first published: Wednesday, February 2, 2022, 22:04 [IST]

#Ayushmann #Khurrana #shares #hard #hitting #poster #film #Anek #Ayushmann #Khurrana #announces #release #date #Anek

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment