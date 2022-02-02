Ayushmann Khurrana shares a hard hitting poster of his next film Anek | Ayushmann Khurrana announces the release date of Anek

News oi – Trisha Gaur

Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the most successful actors of the new generation. At the same time, his cinema is a cinema serving a purpose. Now Ayushmann Khurrana has announced the release date of his next film. Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Anek is releasing in theaters on 13 May 2022.

Announcing the release date of the film, Ayushmann Khurrana also released a poster which featured the tagline of the film for the first time. The tagline of the film is – Jeetega Kaun? India!

Sharing the poster, Ayushmann Khurrana wrote – Only one brings change. Therefore, the time has come, to become one. Anubhav Sinha has directed the film. Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in Article 15 with Anubhav Sinha. In this film, Anubhav Sinha portrayed Ayushmann in the role of a tough police officer in contrast to his light-hearted image.

Ayushmann won everyone’s heart with his character in Article 15. Ayushmann Khurrana and Anubhav Sinha received many awards and nominations for the film.