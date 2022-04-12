Ayushmann Khurrana starrer ‘Anek’ will hit the theaters on May 27

The film industry is slowly getting back on track and gearing up with a series of thrillers – however this year’s two highly anticipated entertainers ‘Anek’ starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Ranveer Singh starrer ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ were set to clash at the box office. But the makers of the films discussed among themselves and prepared such a strategy, so that both the films would be successful in making their impact. So Aditya Chopra and YRF CEO Akshay Vidhani, Bhushan Kumar and Anubhav Sinha spoke recently and decided to save the films from conflict.

‘Anek’ will now release in theaters on May 27 instead of its scheduled date of May 13. Speaking on this, Akshay Vidhani, CEO, Yash Raj Films says, “Producers Bhushan Kumar and Anubhav Sinha were very kind and decided to push the release of ‘Anek’ till May 27. With this move, ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ And both ‘Anek’ will grab the attention of the audience.

As a sign, the trailer of Anek will now feature Jayeshbhai Jordaar, making it the first non-YRF film trailer to be associated with a YRF film. Bhushan Kumar says, “I believe the film industry is one big family and with that we should always be prepared to accommodate the best interests of the films we are churning out.

Both ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ and ‘Anek’ are very promising films and we are also excited about the trailer of ‘Anek’ associated with ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’.” Talking about the film, director-producer Anubhav Sinha says, ” It takes a lot of hard planning to make a film, that is, according to the principle, every person gets special attention.

We were happy to extend the release of ‘Anek’ by a few days so that the audience can now enjoy both the films in a different way.” Anek, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Anubhav Sinha’s Banaras Co-produced by MediaWorks, the film is all set to release on May 27, 2022.

Story first published: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 16:27 [IST]