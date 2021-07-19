Ayushmann Khurrana Upcoming Movie Doctor G First Look Actor in White Coat Looks Fabulous | Ayushmann Khurrana will play the role of Gynaecologist in ‘Doctor-G’, shared First Look

New Delhi: The first look of Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s upcoming film ‘Doctor-G’ has been released. Ayushmann Khurrana will be seen playing the role of a Gynecologist in the film. Ayushmann Khurrana himself has shared his first look from the film on his Instagram account.

Deducted reason for the film

In the photo, Ayushmann Khurrana is seen wearing a white coat and wearing oval frame glasses on his eyes. Seeing the doctor’s look of Ayushmann Khurrana in the film, it seems that he has lost a little weight for this film. Actually, the cheeks of Ayushmann Khurrana are looking a bit puffy. While not tinkering with her hairstyle, it has been kept decent.

This is the look of Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana is seen holding a book of ‘Gynecology Medicine’ in the background of the garden. A checkered shirt, an old-fashioned watch in his hand and a stethoscope in his pocket are giving Ayushmann Khurrana a complete doctor-like feel. Sharing this picture of himself, Ayushmann Khurrana wrote, ‘Doctor ji has come out ready. Now the shooting will happen. #DoctorGFirstLook’

Ayushmann is an expert in choosing films

In just 30 minutes, the photo has been liked by more than 2.5 lakh people and in the comment box, all the celebrities and fans have praised this look of Ayushmann Khurrana. Let us tell you that Ayushmann Khurrana chooses his films very beautifully. Till now not a single film of his has been a flop and this is the reason why fans are eagerly waiting for each of his films.

