Ayushmann Khurranas Fan got a tattoo of song Mere Liye Tum Kafi Ho on his hand the actor reacted on it

A fan of actor Ayushmann Khurrana has got a tattoo of the lyrics of his film song on his hand, whose photo is going viral on social media.

Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the most popular actors of Bollywood. He has always been exceptional in choosing films. Fans like the actor’s films and his style very much. Ayushman does his work with complete honesty and dedication, his acting is also real. This is the reason why audiences love all the characters played by him. Along with this, his fan following is also tremendous. At the same time, now a fan has got his song tattooed on his hand.

Recently, a fan of Ayushmann has got a tattoo of the lyrics of his song ‘Mere Liye Tum Kafi Ho’ on his hand. Fan has shared the photo of this tattoo on Twitter handle. Let me tell you, this song is from the film ‘Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’. While sharing this photo, the fan wrote in the caption ‘You are enough for me Ayushmann Khurrana, you mean a lot to me’. Seeing this photo, actor Ayushmann has given his reaction with a heart emoji.

The actor says he feels humbled if he has given good films and a good message through them to the people in the country. Ayushmann has been seen on screen in many brilliant characters like a gay man, a bald hero, a sperm donor. At the same time, recently she was seen as a transgender in the film ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’. This film was also well liked.

In an interview, he was asked how he has been the only star to make films on important social topics in the country in the last five years through his content-polled cinema. Responding to which Ayushmann had said, ‘I have always felt that such films which not only entertain people completely, but also give a social message. Also leave a message for everyone in the most unique and fun way. I love doing such films. Such films are most discussed and liked.

He further said ‘So, maybe I have prepared myself for those topics, which will entertain the audience with a novelty’. He also says ‘In pursuit of the best stories that the Hindi film industry can make, I am very humbled if I find projects, directors and filmmakers to set an agenda for my country. I have been one lucky actor whom filmmakers trust.

Let me tell you, two films of Ayushmann Khurrana are in line for release. He will soon be seen in Anubhav Sinha’s ‘Anek’ and Anubhuti Kashyap’s ‘Doctor Ji’.