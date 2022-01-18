Entertainment

Ayushmann Khurrana’s film ‘Action Hero’ shooting will start in London! Shooting of Ayushmann Khurrana’s film ‘Action Hero’ will start in London!

4 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Ayushmann Khurrana’s film ‘Action Hero’ shooting will start in London! Shooting of Ayushmann Khurrana’s film ‘Action Hero’ will start in London!
Written by admin
Ayushmann Khurrana’s film ‘Action Hero’ shooting will start in London! Shooting of Ayushmann Khurrana’s film ‘Action Hero’ will start in London!

Ayushmann Khurrana’s film ‘Motion Hero’ shooting will start in London! Shooting of Ayushmann Khurrana’s film ‘Motion Hero’ will start in London!

breadcrumb

Information

oi-Salman Khan

By Filmibeat Desk

,

Ever since T-Collection and Shade Yellow introduced Ayushmann Khurrana starrer An Motion Hero, the film has been in the information. And now, the makers are all set to take the film on the flooring this month. Directed by Anirudh Iyer, the film’s schedule is about to cross geographical boundaries and will be shot in the UK and India. In actual fact, this will be the primary time that versatile actor Ayushmann Khurrana will be shooting for a film in London!

Bachchan Pandey - Akshay Kumar will make a big bang in Holi, release date announced with new posters of Bachchan Pandey!Bachchan Pandey – Akshay Kumar will make a giant bang in Holi, launch date introduced with new posters of Bachchan Pandey!

With this film, Ayushmann will even be his first stint as an motion hero in the motion style. An artist’s journey each in entrance and behind the lens characterizes the film.

ayushmann khurrana, action hero, ayushmann khurrana, action hero

The film is about to enthrall the viewers with its glossy motion and offbeat satirical sense of humour. Speaking in regards to the film, T-Collection Chairman and Managing Director Bhushan Kumar says,

“The story of the motion hero is exclusive and refreshing and who higher than Ayushmann Khurrana can match the position. We’re excited to start shooting for it in London and for the viewers to witness this leisure from the stage of Aanand L Rai. There is not any denying our enthusiasm.”

Talking in regards to the film slated to start in January, Maverick story author Aanand L Rai mentioned, “We’re excited to see Motion Hero lastly go on flooring and produce Ayushmann to life.

READ Also  Intel Core i9-11900K review: a boost to Microsoft Flight Simulator

The film goes to be an out-of-the-box entertainer story!” Motion Hero, T-Collection and Shade Yellow Productions is directed by Anirudh Iyer and produced by Aanand L Rai, co-produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar. has produced.

  • 1 1640154529

    Vaani Kapoor mentioned such a giant factor about ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ actor Ayushmann Khurrana!

  • chandigarhkaree 1639367328 1639370241

    Field workplace: ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ earned huge on the third day, Ayushmann couldn’t break Suryavanshi – the final file

  • chandigarh kare ashiqui1 1639223947

    Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui Field Workplace: Ayushman earned a lot on the primary day, Suryavanshi couldn’t give, craving, competitors to the final

  • chandigarh21 1639074676

    Field Workplace Assortment Prediction: Ayushmann’s ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ opens with crores, will break the file!

  • chandigarh kare ashiqui1 1639067771

    ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ Advance Reserving Report: Ayushmann Khurrana-Vani Kapoor’s File Breaking Earnings, Bumper Reserving

  • krk 1638772722

    KRK compares ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ with pornographic movies, Ayushmann Khurrana’s film will be launched on today!

  • untitled6 1637732593

    Ayushmann Khurrana seals Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s relationship, viral video!

  • untitled4 1636370077

    ‘Bala’s success once more proved that cinema with good content material can’t be referred to as off-beat!’ : Ayushmann Khurrana

  • untitled3 1635750850

    Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh’s ‘Physician Ji’ launch date introduced, particulars

  • untitled1 1635321238

    Ayushmann Khurrana mentioned on 4 upcoming movies, ‘Individuals have by no means seen such tales on display screen earlier than’

  • anek 1634882899

    Ayushmann Khurrana starrer social-political thriller film ‘Many’ will knock in theatres, launch date introduced

  • untitled13 1633765743

    Motion Hero: Ayushmann Khurrana’s first motion style film introduced, watch teaser video

english abstract

Bollywood Actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s film ‘Motion Hero’ shooting will start in London! Learn the small print which is viral now.

READ Also  Anupama Massive Twist - Vanraj Tells Bapuji That He Does Not Want to Marry Kavya, Baa Refuses to Attend Haldi

Story first printed: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 17:33 [IST]

#Ayushmann #Khurranas #film #Motion #Hero #shooting #start #London #Shooting #Ayushmann #Khurranas #film #Motion #Hero #start #London

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment