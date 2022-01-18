Ayushmann Khurrana’s film ‘Action Hero’ shooting will start in London! Shooting of Ayushmann Khurrana’s film ‘Action Hero’ will start in London!

Ayushmann Khurrana’s film ‘Motion Hero’ shooting will start in London! Shooting of Ayushmann Khurrana’s film ‘Motion Hero’ will start in London!

Ever since T-Collection and Shade Yellow introduced Ayushmann Khurrana starrer An Motion Hero, the film has been in the information. And now, the makers are all set to take the film on the flooring this month. Directed by Anirudh Iyer, the film’s schedule is about to cross geographical boundaries and will be shot in the UK and India. In actual fact, this will be the primary time that versatile actor Ayushmann Khurrana will be shooting for a film in London!

With this film, Ayushmann will even be his first stint as an motion hero in the motion style. An artist’s journey each in entrance and behind the lens characterizes the film.

The film is about to enthrall the viewers with its glossy motion and offbeat satirical sense of humour. Speaking in regards to the film, T-Collection Chairman and Managing Director Bhushan Kumar says,

“The story of the motion hero is exclusive and refreshing and who higher than Ayushmann Khurrana can match the position. We’re excited to start shooting for it in London and for the viewers to witness this leisure from the stage of Aanand L Rai. There is not any denying our enthusiasm.”

Talking in regards to the film slated to start in January, Maverick story author Aanand L Rai mentioned, “We’re excited to see Motion Hero lastly go on flooring and produce Ayushmann to life.

The film goes to be an out-of-the-box entertainer story!” Motion Hero, T-Collection and Shade Yellow Productions is directed by Anirudh Iyer and produced by Aanand L Rai, co-produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar. has produced.

Story first printed: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 17:33 [IST]