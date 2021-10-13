Azamgarh SP slaps a man He was doing protest after the girl of the family was raped

When the video of this incident went viral, the pressure on the SP to respond increased and now he says that the young man was lying down in front of the car and there were some people with the youth who threw stones.

UP’s Azamgarh Police is going viral on social media and the reason for this is a video of SP Sudhir Kumar Singh, in which he is seen slapping a young man.

In fact, when the family of a rape victim, the deceased girl stopped the vehicle of SP Sudhir Kumar Singh, they got angry and slapped a young man of the victim’s family.

Actually this case is of Raunapar area. Here on October 8, an 8-year-old girl was raped. The girl died during treatment. When the matter was informed to the local police, the police did not take any concrete step, after which the victim’s family reached the SP office.

Expressing anger against the accused, a person from the victim’s family lay down in front of the Azamgarh SP’s car, after which SP Sudhir Kumar Singh got angry and slapped the youth several times.

SP Sudhir Kumar Singh says that there were some people with the youth, who pelted stones. The youth was taken into custody, which is being released.

Comedian Shyam Rangeela shared this video on Twitter. He wrote that he is SP sir. Thankfully the slap worked. Otherwise, after wearing the uniform of the police, this slap and slap, the soldier also gives root.

According to the information received, the villagers were in the SP office at 11:30 in the morning and were demanding justice. After which the SP has called the police station concerned in the rape case and has given instructions for action.

Although media reports say that the police first refused to rape the girl, and the SO also hurriedly performed the last rites of the girl at her own expense. According to the information received, in the post-mortem report, the cause of death of the girl has been found to be pneumonia.