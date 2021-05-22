Azaylia’s final farewell: Ashley Cain and Safiyya Vorajee throw epic party after daughter’s funeral



Ashley Cain and his accomplice Safiyya Vorajee honoured their late daughter Azaylia with an epic Lion King-themed party following her emotional funeral on Friday.

The Ex On The Seaside star, 30, and clinician, 35, gathered their nearest and dearest for the massive get collectively, through which mourners danced, drank and laughed whereas surrounded by unbelievable decor honouring the little lady.

Azaylia handed away final month aged simply eight months following a courageous battle with acute myeloid leukaemia, following her analysis with the uncommon situation aged simply two months.

After chronicling her battle on their respective social media accounts all through her quick life, courageous Ashley and Safiyya, together with their household, documented the celebration of their beloved lady with a collection of unbelievable insights into the day, through which they partied alongside their supporters.

Azaylia’s picture was projected across the marquee, which was stuffed with balloons and laden with Lion King-themed decorations in a nod to the tot’s nickname ‘Lickle Lion’.

A firework show concluded the night, with the music from the Disney tune enjoying in the course of the show.

One in every of Azaylia’s aunties, Nieki, took to Instagram to share footage from the emotional day and penned a heartbreaking message.

It learn: ‘That is household. That is love. That is us. The toughest morning of our lives was adopted by essentially the most unbelievable celebration for essentially the most unbelievably valuable and particular member of our tribe.

‘A little bit lady, with a lion coronary heart whose each energy and softness will lay inside us all until we attain the opposite facet. . . Mummy & Daddy, you probably did us so proud.

‘I hope you proceed to really feel your sisters, brothers, cousins, dad and mom, uncle and aunties love and energy as we stroll beside, behind and with you at all times. . . #FamilyOverEverything.’

Throughout the cortège earlier within the day, crowds lined the streets of the household’s resident Nuneaton and confirmed their love by clapping and cheering for Azaylia in the course of the 15-minute journey.

Help: After chronicling her battle on their respective social media accounts all through her quick life, courageous Ashley and Safiyya, pictured centre left, together with their household, documented the celebration of their beloved lady with a collection of unbelievable insights into the day, through which they partied alongside their supporters

Emotional: A firework show concluded the night, with the music from the Disney tune enjoying in the course of the show

Touching tributes: Contained in the venue, a tree was adorned with pink and white flowers with a rainbow balloon arch outdoors

In a symbolic reference to Azaylia’s nickname ‘Likkle Lion’ in addition to myeloid leukaemia being represented by the color orange, 4 white horses wore brilliant orange feathers and have been draped in covers bearing her identify.

Ashley and his male associates and household wore tangerine colored ties and pocket squares, whereas Safiyya had gold letters which spelled Azaylia’s identify in her hair.

Flowers surrounded her coffin, whereas a floral tribute of her identify and Lion King toys have been displayed in a hearse which adopted the horse-drawn carriage. Forward of the funeral, Safiyya shared a photograph of her nails which have been patterned with angel wings, the Lion King cubs and Azaylia.

Help: Safiyya, centre, was supported by her closest associates and household in the course of the emotional day

Mother and father: Safiyya and Ashley have been seen sharing a dance in the course of the emotional day in reminiscence of their little lady

Household: One in every of Azaylia’s aunties, Nieki, took to Instagram to share footage from the emotional day and penned a heartbreaking message

As she listened to Mariah Carey’s When You Imagine, she wrote: ‘My tribute nails to take a look at you all day. My coronary heart is aching so exhausting. I am so nervous for right this moment however I promise I’ll do you proud child.’

Safiyya added: ‘My guardian angel. My daughter Azaylia Diamond Cain. Mummy holds you in my coronary heart ceaselessly.’

Earlier this week, Safiyya mentioned she was touched when she noticed residents had embellished the streets with orange ribbon after she launched particulars of the funeral procession.

Respects: The marquee was embellished in pink flowers and ribbons for Azaylia

Touching: A rainbow balloon arch might be seen in addition to lion and coronary heart balloons contained in the venue

Azaylia was recognized with the uncommon and aggressive most cancers when she was simply two-months-old, after being turned away by docs 3 times.

She spent the vast majority of her life in hospital, present process 4 rounds of chemotherapy and stem cell remedy.

In April, the couple have been informed Azaylia solely had a couple of days to stay as they found tumours in her abdomen, her spleen, her liver and her kidneys, along with tumours in her mind, and she tragically died later that month.

The couple introduced final week their daughter’s day of relaxation could be on Friday and inspired folks to pay tribute to her on ‘Azaylia Day’.

All the time in our hearts: Ashley and his accomplice Safiyya broke down in tears throughout their child daughter Azaylia’s funeral procession on Friday morning

Heartbreaking: A floral tribute of her identify and Lion King toys have been displayed in a hearse which adopted the horse-drawn carriage

Princess of our hearts: Crowds lined the streets because the eight-month-old was given a lovely ship off in a white horse-drawn carriage

They wrote: ‘Azaylia’s Day. We wish to thank everybody for his or her prayers, phrases of sympathy & endurance over the previous few weeks, whereas we come to phrases with the lack of Azaylia.

‘Now we have been extremely moved by the assist we’ve obtained far and huge and all the gorgeous gesture of kindness will stay in hearts ceaselessly.

‘Now we have been in correspondence with Warwickshire Police, to know how we can provide individuals who wish to pay their respects, the possibility to take action.

Tribute nails: Forward of the funeral, Safiyya shared a photograph of her nails which have been patterned with angel wings, the Lion King cubs and Azaylia

‘Because of present restrictions the household shall be attending a personal service of celebration of Azaylia’s life, however previous to the Azaylia’s service we shall be giving Azaylia her final journey by way of Nuneaton city.

‘We might be touched and honoured to see as lots of those who want, pay their respects to Azaylia by lining the streets someplace alongside the route the cortége will proceed by way of.

‘We respectfully ask all attending Azaylia’s final journey to stick to the present Covid laws, to keep up social distancing and to maintain inside your loved ones bubbles, this can guarantee everyone seems to be secure and following the foundations which might be set out.

‘As really troublesome because the day shall be, we’re going to give it our all to maintain Azaylia’s day an uplifting day of remembrance for her life and encourage anybody attending to point out their love by clapping and making joyous noise of celebration because the cortege goes by!

‘We might like to make her final journey a particular one as she watches from heaven. LETS GO CHAMP!’

The previous footballer mentioned making selections about Azaylia’s funeral was sufficient to ‘deliver me to my knees’.

In a message shared on his tales, he penned: ‘I at all times dreaded the primary I would need to plan a funeral. However I by no means ever thought it might be my kid’s funeral.

Harrowing: Ashley and Safiyya introduced the heartbreaking dying of their little lady on April 25 after a courageous most cancers battle

‘You might be my angel, my heartbeat, my soul’: Azaylia’s dad and mom introduced their daughter’s dying on Instagram as they shared heartbreaking tributes to their little lady

‘Nothing might ever have ready me for this. Some days it breaks me and I am unable to even naked to do it. I at all times thought I used to be robust, however making selections on how I will bury my child is sufficient to deliver me to my knees each single time.’

He concluded: ‘It is exhausting to make sense of something proper now, particularly why did it need to occur this fashion!’

Ashley and Safiyya raised £1.6 million for Azaylia’s most cancers remedy, which was the used for her funeral prices and to arrange a youngsters’s charity. Azaylia was additionally honoured with a Satisfaction Of Britain award following her courageous battle with leukaemia.

The couple had initially arrange a GoFund Me web page to lift momey for CAR-T remedy remedy in Singapore after they have been left with ‘little or no choices’.

A timeline of Azaylia’s six-month leukaemia battle October 2020: Ashley emotionally revealed his daughter had been recognized with a ‘uncommon and aggressive’ type of leukaemia, which he described as an ‘uphill battle’. Heartbreaking: Ashley emotionally revealed his daughter had been recognized with a ‘uncommon and aggressive’ type of leukaemia in October Azaylia was turned away by docs 3 times and prescribed laxatives and a nasal spray when her respiratory was impeded, shortly earlier than her analysis. By the tip of the month, the courageous little one confronted her second surgical procedure and sixteenth chemotherapy-related remedy in lower than two weeks. November 2020: Azaylia’s hair began to fall out simply weeks after she was recognized. Medical doctors knowledgeable Ashley and his household that the tot wanted a bone marrow transplant and blood donation. Because of her Caribbean, Burmese, Indian and English background, the footballer mentioned it was very troublesome to discover a match for a transplant. Azaylia was introduced dwelling for a couple of days earlier than her second spherical of chemotherapy. December 2020: 80,000 folks turned stem cell donors 48 hours after Ashley appealed for the general public’s assist. So unhappy: Azaylia’s hair began to fall out simply weeks after she was recognized in November January 2021: The TV star confirmed a stem cell donor had been discovered for his child daughter Azaylia. She obtained her stem cell transplant however her most cancers sadly returned following a 3rd spherical of chemotherapy. February 2021: Azaylia responded nicely to her stem cell remedy and docs have been impressed with ‘how robust she was’. She underwent additional surgical procedure to find whether or not her leukaemia had gone. Later within the month, docs revealed her most cancers had returned. March 2021: They have been informed there have been ‘only a few choices’ to assist the newborn’s situation earlier than she had one other bone marrow take a look at. She relapsed by the tip of the month and underwent her fourth spherical of chemotherapy. Ashley surpassed his goal purpose of £1million after he arrange a GoFundMe to pay for life-saving remedy for his daughter Azaylia. Heartbreaking: Healthcare professionals revealed Azaylia solely had a couple of days to stay as they found tumours throughout her physique The previous Ex On The Seaside star took to social media to ask followers for assist in donating, explaining the remedy his daughter wanted is on the market in Singapore. Ashley described the remedy, CAR-T remedy, as ‘the one possibility to avoid wasting Azaylia’s life’ and mentioned he and accomplice Safiyya could need to fly out in a matter of weeks, including it’ll take a minimal of 1 yr. Celebrities corresponding to former TOWIE star Kate Ferdinand, Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague and PrettyLittleThing founder Umar Kamani all donated. Regardless of efforts from around the globe, pharmaceutical firms couldn’t launch the life-saving medicine wanted to beat his daughter Azaylia’s battle. April 2020: Healthcare professionals revealed Azaylia solely had a couple of days to stay as they found tumours in her abdomen, her spleen, her liver and her kidneys, along with tumours in her mind. Her dad and mom bathed her within the hospital for a final time earlier than they returned dwelling. They marked her turning eight months outdated by having moulds manufactured from her ft, and Azaylia was met with assist from the London Underground and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. She obtained life-prolonging transfusion after her situation brought on profuse bleeding and public figures joined the nationwide clap held in her honour. Azaylia was nominated for a Satisfaction of Britain award and had a aircraft draw a coronary heart within the sky for her. The tot was placed on oxygen to assist her sleep, and struggled to open her eyes on account of swelling. Rip-off artists arrange pretend Fb pages in her identify, with Ashley admitting: ‘We really feel actually unhappy it has come to this’. Azaylia returned to hospital for an additional platelet transfusion a couple of days earlier than she died. The influencer’s ‘fragile’ daughter stopped respiratory and suffered seizures earlier than Ashley confirmed her dying.

Celebrities corresponding to former TOWIE star Kate Ferdinand, Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague and PrettyLittleThing founder Umar Kamani all donated.

Regardless of efforts from around the globe, pharmaceutical firms couldn’t launch the life-saving medicine wanted to beat his daughter Azaylia’s battle, as her most cancers was so uncommon and aggressive.

Of her legacy, Ashley mentioned: ‘The world lit up. The world talked about childhood most cancers. The world confirmed its coronary heart. And YOU helped to make all of that occur.’

He emotionally went on: ‘The sum of money wanted for Azaylia’s potential remedy in Singapore was raised in simply 24 hours. That cash can sadly not be used to assist Azaylia however we need to ensure that it’s used positively – and in Azaylia’s identify.

‘After days of emotional but cautious consideration we’ve determined that, firstly, we wish to use some to provide Azaylia a magical and deserving ship off – one thing that we imagine you’ll all need to be part of.

‘Secondly, we’ll use the remaining cash to assist different youngsters by way of a brand new charity we’re organising in Azaylia’s identify.

‘She has guided us all through this course of and it solely feels proper that we proceed to make use of the platform we constructed collectively to assist these in related conditions.’

For assist and assist caring for youngsters with life-limiting and life-threatening situations, please contact Collectively for Quick Lives on 0808 8088 100 or go to www.togetherforshortlives.org.uk