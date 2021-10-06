Azerbaijan-Israel relations: Azerbaijan, Turkey and Pakistan hold joint exercises near Iran-Armenia border: Azerbaijan, Turkey and Pakistan hold exercises near Iran-Armenia border

Highlights Iran lashes out at Israel-Azerbaijan friendship, threatens action

Iran says Israel’s presence in Azerbaijan is not tolerated

Israel supplies arms to Azerbaijan, a longtime enemy of both countries along with Iran

Tehran

Iran has strongly objected to the friendship between Azerbaijan and Israel. Iran’s foreign ministry said Wednesday it had serious concerns about Israel’s presence in the Caucasus. Some media outlets have even claimed that Iran has closed its airspace to Azerbaijani military aircraft. Iran’s main concern is the presence of Israeli weapons near its border.

Iran said – we do not accept the presence of Zionists

“We will not tolerate geopolitical changes and map changes in the Caucasus,” Iranian Foreign Minister Hussein Amir-Abdullahian said in Moscow. We have serious concerns about the presence of terrorists and Zionists in this area. Iran has already warned of Israel’s presence.

Why did tensions rise between Iran and Azerbaijan?

There are many reasons for the escalation of tensions between Iran and Azerbaijan. The first is that Azerbaijan recently held military exercises with Pakistan and Turkey near the Iranian border. Secondly, Azerbaijan closed the road for Iranian trucks heading to Armenia. Not only that, but Azerbaijan also detained some Iranian truck drivers. Third, Iran is also angry at the growing friendship between Israel and Azerbaijan.

Iran said – Israel’s presence is not tolerated

In response, Iran has deployed heavy weapons along its border with Azerbaijan. The Iranian military has also begun military exercises in the area. Prior to the start of similar military exercises, Iranian Foreign Minister Amir-Abdullahian told his Azerbaijani counterparts that Iran would not tolerate Israel’s presence or activity on our border. He also promised to take necessary action.

Despite the Shiite population, Iran and Azerbaijan are not friends

The border between Iran and Azerbaijan is 700 km. Although the majority of Azerbaijan’s population is Shiite, its relations with Iran are not good. At the same time, the majority of Armenia’s population is Christian. Nevertheless, relations between Armenia and Iran are very good. During the Corona epidemic, large numbers of people from Iran came to Armenia to be vaccinated.

What is the Caucasus

The Caucasus is the region between the Black Sea and the Caspian Sea. These include Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and parts of southern Russia. The Caucasus Mountains are also in the area. It is considered a natural barrier between Eastern Europe and Western Asia. Mount Elbrus, the highest mountain in Europe, is located in the western part of the Greater Caucasus mountain range with an elevation of 5642 meters (18,510 feet).