Aziz Qureshi on again: Former Governor of Mizoram Aziz Qureshi told Yogi Shaitan case registered in Rampur

Former Uttar Pradesh governor Aziz Qureshi, 81, has been charged with treason. Aziz Qureshi had reached the house of SP MP Azam Khan on Saturday and here he had made an allegedly insulting statement against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

A case has been registered against Aziz Qureshi on a complaint by BJP member Akash Saxena. He had lodged a complaint against him at the Civil Lines Police Station in Rampur district on Sunday night.

Governor of Mizoram

Qureshi, a senior Congress member, was appointed as the 15th Governor of Mizoram in 2014-15. He was in Rampur on Saturday to meet Tajin Fatima, wife of Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, at his residence.

Later, while addressing the media, Aziz Qureshi made a controversial statement. He is accused of allegedly comparing the yogi government to Satan.

The video is going viral on social media

Aakash said in a complaint to the police that Qureshi’s statement on CM Yogi was going viral on social media. This can lead to tensions between the two communities and lead to communal riots.

Filed an offense under this section

Police have filed charges against Akash under Section 153A (promoting enmity between two groups on the basis of religion, caste, etc.), 153B (attempting to insult national unity), 124A (treason) and 505A (b) (to create fear among the people.

Police said action would be taken according to law

Rampur Additional SP Sansar Singh said Akash Saxena had lodged a complaint against former Uttar Pradesh Governor Aziz Kushi and an FIR was registered under the relevant section after a preliminary investigation. We will take further action as per law.