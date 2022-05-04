Azovstal steel plant evacuees never arrived in Zaporizhzhia, Mariupol mayor says



The civilians who arrived in Zaporizhia on Tuesday were not the ones who were evacuated from the Azvestal steel plant in Mariupol the day before, according to its mayor.

In a briefing at Ukraine’s Media Center, Mayor Vadim Boichenko said that the buses carrying Ukrainian citizens from the Azovostel steel plant were not actually from Mariupol but from “other cities”.

“The previous eviction, which took place yesterday, which was presented by several media outlets as information that they are Mariupol residents who have left, is not true. Came from, ”said Boichenko.

The mayor added that the process of evacuating Mariupol residents to Zaporizhia could take “a month or more, as people need certain security certificates to pass through the checkpoints.”

“We are currently waiting for the arrival of residents of Zaporizhzhya Mariupol,” he said. “One has to have a certificate to leave the city and go to Ukraine or Russia-controlled territory. People can wait a month or more to get such a certificate. It’s just a joke. Occupiers especially like civilians and municipal employees. Arrested and held in inhumane conditions, in a very cramped room.

On Tuesday, the arrival of citizens was widely celebrated as a victory, including a statement from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who announced the event in his night speech.

“We finally got the result, the first result of our eviction campaign from Mariupol’s Azvastal, which we have been organizing for a long time. It took a lot of effort, long negotiations and various mediations,” Zelensky said.

He added: “Today 156 people have come to Zaporizhia. Women and children. They have been in the shelter for more than two months. Just imagine! People are safe. They will get help. “

Some civilians at the Azovstal steel plant were taken to a separatist-backed village, but it is not immediately clear where the rest of the civilians are now.