B.C. 15-year-old makes history as first female selected in WHL Bantam Draft



A North Vancouver 15-year-old athlete has made history as the first-ever female hockey participant to be chosen in the WHL Bantam Draft.

Chloe Primerano, who performs defence for the Burnaby Winter Membership U15 Prep staff, was drafted 268th general in the thirteenth spherical by the Vancouver Giants.

“I used to be driving residence from college with my mother in the automotive, and I simply, I used to be simply praying for it,” Primerano mentioned.

“And it simply occurred, and I used to be in shock, truthfully.”

“Chloe’s play this season in the highest U15 league in Canada made her totally deserving of this choice right now. “The Vancouver Giants are completely happy to acknowledge her sturdy play by drafting her to the Western Hockey League.” – Barclay Parneta, GM of the Vancouver Giants pic.twitter.com/KMDhCjqGdV — The WHL (@TheWHL) May 19, 2022

Primerano, who describes herself as a two-way defender able to becoming a member of an offensive rush or enjoying shutdown hockey, racked up two objectives and 17 assists in 30 video games this yr, in response to Elite Prospects.

In an announcement, WHL supervisor of hockey operations lauded Primerano’s skating means, puck-handling expertise and talent to remain cool underneath stress.

















“She is ready to ship the puck crisply each in breakout and transition conditions. Her processing pace permits her to always make good selections in all three zones of the rink,” he mentioned.

“Chloe’s play this season in the highest U15 league in Canada made her totally deserving of this choice right now,” added Vancouver Giants basic supervisor Barclay Parneta in an announcement posted to Twitter.

Primerano cited the assist of her household in getting her to the historic second, and mentioned she had no plans to loosen up over the summer time heading into coaching camp subsequent fall.

“I’ve simply acquired to maintain working exhausting. Simply getting drafted, like — you’ve acquired to maintain working exhausting, you possibly can’t cease working exhausting and simply pushing by way of each day,” she mentioned.