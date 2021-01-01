b.ed 2021: UP B.Ed 2021: UP BEd counseling schedule issued, registration will start from 17th September, here is the instruction – b.ed 2021 counseling will start from this date, check schedule notification

Highlights UP B.Ed 2021 Counseling Schedule Issued.

Counseling registration will begin September 17.

More than 5 lakh candidates had appeared for the UP JEE BEd exam.

UP B.Ed 2021 Counseling: Lucknow University has released the counseling schedule of UP JEE BEd 2021-23 (UP JEE BEd 2021-21). Candidates who have passed the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination B.Ed can now attend the counseling round (UP JEE BEd 2021-21 Counseling). The schedule of counseling has been published on the official website of the university lkouniv.ac.in.



The University of Lucknow had conducted the state level BEd examination on August 6, 2021 in which more than 5 lakh candidates had participated. The result of UP JEE BEd was announced on 27th August. Candidates included in the merit list will now have to go through a counseling process. Below is a link to important information and notifications about the counseling process.

UP BEd Counseling 2021: Registration will start from 17th September

As per the official notification, the counseling registration process for the candidates who have been allotted ranks in the UP JEE BEd 2021-23 merit list will start from September 17, 2021. Counseling will be done in different stages according to the state order. Only candidates who fall within the limits of the declared state category can participate in that particular stage. Earlier, counseling was expected to start from September 1, but the final year results of more than 2 lakh students who passed the BEd exam were postponed due to delays.

UP BEd Fee

During the registration process, candidates will have to pay Rs 5,750 online (Rs 750 as counseling fee and Rs 5,000 as advance college fee). If the candidate does not allot the seat, the fee will be refunded to his bank account but the seat has been allotted and the candidate has not given confirmation and has not taken admission in that college, the fee will not be Rs.5000. Returned.

The main stages of the UP BEd counseling process

Step 1: Registration of counseling

Step 2: Fill in the selection

Step 3: College Allocation

Step 4: Report to the allotted college

Step 5: Pool Counseling

Step 6: Direct access

Step 7: Direct access for minorities

Step 8: Fee Submission

