B2 stealth bomber damaged after emergency landing at Missouri base

One of the deadliest weapons in the United States military arsenal, the B2 Spirit stealth bomber, worth $2 billion, was damaged after an emergency landing at Whitman Air Force Base in Missouri today.

No one was injured and there was no fire after the bomber landed.

The incident involving the B2 occurred at around 12.30am and resulted in a temporary flight restriction at six miles in all directions and 8,000 feet above the ground.

A B2 Spirit stealth bomber was damaged after an emergency landing at Whitman Air Force Base in Missouri today

A temporary flight restriction has been issued to six miles in all directions and 8,000 feet above the ground

‘Experienced a US Air Force B-2 Spirit and’ [sic] Following an in-flight malfunction and an emergency landing during a routine training mission, the runway at Whitman Air Force Base, Missouri, was damaged,’ Air Force Global Strike Command to the Drive said.

The outlet reported that B2 is manufactured from materials that can be highly toxic if exposed to an accident.

Extended to an altitude of 170 feet and capable of terrifying destruction, B2 Spirit aircraft are capable of carrying conventional or nuclear warheads.

(File) The model is one of the deadliest weapons in the US military

(File) No one was harmed in the incident, but a temporary flight ban was issued

The model was developed under the Advanced Technology Bomber during the administration of Jimmy Carter.

The only reported crash of a B2 bomber was in 2008, when a model aircraft was departing from Guam in 2008.