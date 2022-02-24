Health

BA.2: What experts are saying about the omicron sub-variant

Omicron’s BA.2 sub variant is now making up more than a third of all new Omicron cases worldwide.

However, scientists are still learning about “stealth omicron” and the World Health Organization (WHO) said this week that the agency’s technical advisory group on SARS-CoV-2 virus evolution determined that the strain should be considered a variant of concern and monitored by public health authorities. .

The WHO said in an update on Tuesday that BA.2 is increasing compared to the BA.2 sub-genre – although circulation of all Omicron variants has declined.

“BA.2 differs from BA.1 in its genetic sequence, with some amino acid differences in spike proteins and other proteins. Studies have shown that BA.2 has an increased advantage over BA.1. Studies are underway to understand the reasons. For the benefit of growth, however, preliminary data suggest that BA.2 inherently appears to be more contagious than BA.1, which remains the most common omikron sublinease currently reported, “it says. “This difference in transmissibility seems to be much smaller than the difference between BA.1 and Delta. Further, although BA.2 sequences are increasing in proportion compared to other Omicron sublines (BA.1 and BA.1.1), there are still reports of overall decline worldwide. “

Studies are being conducted to assess the risk of re-infection with BA.2 compared to BA.1. Re-infection with BA.2 has been reported after BA.1 infection, although preliminary data indicate that BA.1 infection provides strong protection against re-infection with BA.2 for a limited period of time.

The WHO states that BA.2, including whether it causes more serious disease. Intensive monitoring of this will continue.

BA.2, which has a lot of mutations, may look like a delta infection because it does not have a genetic paradigm of the original Omicron variant.

Preliminary research shows that vaccines are just as effective against sub-variants.

One estimate suggests that BA.2 s are about 30% more contagious than the original Omicron.

BA.2 is found in more than 80 countries, as well as in all 50 U.S. states.

The WHO has reported BA.2 as influential in 19 countries, representing about 36% of the sequenced Omicron cases submitted to a publicly available international database in recent weeks.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), BA.2 caused about 4% of coronavirus cases in the United States in the week ending February 19.

Although COVID-19 cases continue to decline – in areas where BA.2 is prevalent – it is difficult for researchers to predict how much the BA.2 caseload will change as it spreads to communities with different levels of vaccine protection.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

