Baahubali Kattappa Aka Actor Sathyaraj Tested Coronavirus Positive Admitted In Hospital

Actor Satyaraj, who performed the character of ‘Kattappa’ within the movie ‘Bahubali’, has been discovered to be corona virus constructive. He was admitted to a personal hospital for remedy.

Actor Satyaraj, who performed the position of ‘Kattappa’ within the well-known movie ‘Bahubali’, has been discovered to be corona virus constructive. He was admitted to a personal hospital for remedy after being hit by Kovid-19. In keeping with experiences, the actor confirmed critical signs and is at present present process remedy in Chennai. His followers are continually wishing for Sathyaraj to get properly quickly by sharing posts on social media. It’s being informed that he was in dwelling isolation after coming to Corona virus constructive.

Other than actor Satyaraj, many Bollywood and South actors have been additionally affected by the corona virus, from actors Vishnu Vishal to Mahesh Babu, Shobhana, Madhur Bhandarkar, Sonu Nigam, Arjun Rampal, Ekta Kapoor and Rajendra Prasad. All of the artists shared the publish on social media and knowledgeable about being corona virus constructive.

Final week, actor Vishnu Vishal shared a publish on Twitter and stated that he began the 12 months 2022 by being corona virus constructive. He wrote, “Associates, I’ve been discovered corona virus constructive. Whoever got here in touch with me throughout my week within the final week, please care for your self. There may be physique ache, nasal congestion, itchy throat and gentle fever.

Actress Shobhana knowledgeable about being corona virus constructive by way of her Fb web page. She stated, “Even after taking precautions, I bought in contact with Omicron. My signs are joint ache, sore throat. I’m blissful that I’ve obtained each doses of the vaccine. I urge different folks additionally to get the vaccine finished.

Allow us to inform that resulting from being corona virus constructive, actor Mahesh Babu couldn’t even attend the funeral of his brother Ramesh Babu. Ramesh Babu handed away on Saturday. In such a scenario, the actor paid tribute to the elder brother by sharing the publish on social media. Other than this, Bollywood actress Esha Gupta has additionally been discovered to be corona virus constructive and is at present in dwelling quarantine.