Baal Aadhaar Card Making Become Simpler No Need Birth Certificate Of Children – Baal Aadhaar Card

Baal Aadhaar Card: UIDAI has relaxed the rules regarding the issue of blue colored Aadhaar card for children. Now parents can also get their children’s Aadhar card made through Hospital Discharge Certificate.

Baal Aadhaar Card: Till now his birth certificate has been one of the necessary documents to get the Aadhar card of children. The parents had to wait for this process to be completed. Now the Aadhar card issuing body UIDAI has simplified the process of making cards for children more than before. That is, now you do not need to wait for the birth certificate to make your child’s Aadhar card.

Hospital discharge certificate is enough

UIDAI has relaxed the rules regarding the issue of blue color Aadhar card for children. Now parents can also get their children’s Aadhar card made through Hospital Discharge Certificate. That is, now the basis of children born can also be made easily. It has been told in a tweet from UIDAI that now the process for the application of the Aadhar card of the children will be completed with the Aadhar card of one of the parents along with the discharge slip or birth certificate. In such a situation, now parents will not have to wait for the birth certificate.

According to the latest update released by UIDAI, fingerprints and I-scan will not be done while making Aadhaar card for children below 5 years of age. Now only photographs of children will be taken. But after completing 5 years of age, biometric data will have to be uploaded. Parents can get the Aadhar card of their child born through both online and offline process.

Make aadhar card like this through online

Applicants first log in by visiting UIDAI.gov.in. Click on Aadhar Card Registered Link. Provide personal information of the child like name, phone number, e-mail id. Now give information like place of birth, address, district, state of the child with care. You cannot issue Aadhar card yourself, for this you have to visit the center given by UIDAI. So click on the Fix Appointment option. The day you can reach your nearest center. Update it. After this, you select the nearest Aadhaar center. After giving complete information, parents should go to the guardian to check other information including date of birth again carefully. Where there is a mistake, correct it. After that click on submit option.

