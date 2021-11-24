Baal Shiv 1st Episode: why watch Siddharth Arora, Mouli Ganguly Tv show on lord shiva | Bal Shiv first episode: Bal Shiva, Devon Ke Dev, a show based on the child form of Mahadev, is going to start from today.

The much awaited show ‘Bal Shiv’ is going to start airing from today. Based on interesting tales of the child form of Lord Shiva, the show will take the viewers to see the child form of Devon Ke Dev Mahadev and give them a unique mythological experience. The show will premiere today i.e. 23rd November at 8 pm and will be telecast from Monday to Friday. Here are the five reasons why you must watch this show:

The unseen story of Mahadev’s child form

You must have seen or heard many interesting stories of Lord Shiva and his various incarnations, but he also has one avatar, which is not told or shown much about and that is his child form. That’s why the name of this show is – Mahadev Ki Unseen Saga. Produced by Zee Studios, the show will narrate the fascinating story of Maa Mahasati Anusuiya and her son Bal Shiva and their eternal relationship.

Celebrity stars will play lead characters

The stellar stars and their impeccable acting are sure to make any show a success. Baal Shiv will see many talented and famous stars of the television world playing the lead characters. In this show, Aan Tiwari as Bal Shiv, Mouli Ganguly as Mahasati Anusuiya, Siddharth Arora as Mahadev, Shivya Pathania as Devi Parvati, Kripa Kapoor Suri as Asur Andhak, Praneet Bhatt as Narad Muni, Danish Akhtar Saifi as Nandi, Daksha Ajit Singh as Indra. Watch Anjita Poonia as Indrani, Ravi Khanvilkar as Acharya Dandapani, Rajeev Bhardwaj as Rishi Atri and Pallavi Pradhan reprising the roles of Maina Devi on screen. These actors will surely take the show to new heights with their unmatched acting skills.

Bal Shiva is the main attraction of the show

We all must have heard the stories of Lord Shiva in our childhood, but the story of Bal Shiva is being shown on Indian television for the first time and it is a welcome change in the mythological space. Aan Tiwari’s stellar performance in the avatar of Bal Shiv has made the show extremely interesting and entertaining.

Lord Shiva in a new avatar

These are not the stories the audience has seen before. The audience will get to see a different aspect of Lord Shiva in this show.

audience engagement

Audiences have always had a special affinity for mythological stories and viewers love to watch such shows as it gives them hope and gives them a direction. &TV’s new show ‘Bal Shiv’ – tells the story of Mahadev’s childhood and his beautiful relationship with his mother Anusuiya. The show inspires the viewers and the devotees of Lord Shiva to enjoy one of the best shows on Indian television.

Watch the first episode of ‘Bal Shiv’ tonight at 8:00 PM and the show will air every Monday to Friday at 8:00 PM only on &TV.

