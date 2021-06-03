Baarish Song – Hina Khan-Shaheer Sheikh Intense Romance Impresses Fans in The Monsoon Track of The Year





Mumbai: For the primary time, Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh have come collectively on-display screen for his or her music video Baarish Ban Jaana and followers are loving it. Additionally Learn – Baarish Ban Jaana Teaser Out: Hina Khan, Shaheer Sheikh Confess Their Love For Every Different in Romantic Track

Baarish Ban Jaana is a monsoon melody and is sung by Payal Dev and Stebin Ben. The music is directed by Aditya Datt and presents the story of the approaching collectively of two actors. It reveals, how even after the break-up the duo fails to stay separated and due to this fact realise their love for one another. Other than the surroundings, what provides extra magnificence to this music, is Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh’s on-display screen chemistry. After the discharge of the music, Hina Khan took to social media sharing a clip from the identical and wrote, ”#BaarishBanJaana ab hua aapka! Go watch it now on the @vyrlorigianls YouTube channel ⁣and bathe all of your love on it.” Shaheer took to the remark part dropping coronary heart emojis and wrote, ”Kamaal ki adakara hain aap.” Additionally Learn – Shaheer Sheikh Sings ‘Bumbro Bumbro’ Whereas Hina Khan Calls Him ‘Farzi Kashmiri’ – Watch Video

Watch Baarish Ban Jaana Right here:

Additionally Learn – Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3: Shaheer Sheikh Is Charging Rs 2-3 Lakh Per Episode? Deets Inside

Verify Hina Khan’s Instagram publish right here:

Fans are loving Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh’s romance. A number of followers took to Twitter appreciating Hina and Shaheer’s chemistry and talked about that they ‘nailed it.’ One of the followers wrote, ”Such an exquisite music! Liked each bit of it and #ShaheerSheikh and #HinaKhan you guys had been wonderful as traditional..and in addition how properly it was shot.” Check out how followers are reacting to Baarish Ban Jaana:

, V all know the hardwork they put in ..each @Shaheer_S and @eyehinakhan nailed it their chemistry and expression ufffff and This music is so soothing Completely this music is price watching and and liked it #HinaKhan #BaarishBanJana #ShaheerSheikh pic.twitter.com/mkS2G1PwGD — PrAnShU RaJ (HinaHolics) ⭐✨⭐✨ (@PranshuRaj2001) June 3, 2021

This final scene actually haVe my coronary heart it had a contented ending that hug in the top #ShaheerSheikh #BaarishBanJaana #HinaKhan https://t.co/kA5nSIGHWw — I C E (@Idk_07abt) June 3, 2021

I really like theit chemistry ❤❤❤ Performing singing storyline lyrics simply implausible ❤ Go & watch @eyehinakhan #HinaKhan@Shaheer_S #ShaheerSheikhhttps://t.co/3Pif9eX37Z — .. (@Your__Nibba) June 3, 2021