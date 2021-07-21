Baazaar not working on Eid al-Adha 2021

Share Market Update: Bakrid (Eid al-Adha 2021) is being celebrated across the country on Wednesday, July 21 and due to this the stock market will remain closed. However, the commodity market will function in the evening.

Mumbai. Bakrid (Eid al-Adha 2021) is being celebrated across the country on Wednesday, due to which the Indian stock market (Share Market Update) is closed and Nifty trading is also closed. At the same time, on the third trading day on Tuesday, the stock market was seen going down continuously. Adani’s shares continue to fall and there has been a lot of commotion in the Parliament about Adani shares. However, there are many downsides to the fall, including crude oil prices and frequent withdrawal of foreign investors.

READ MORE:- Datametix stock gave 65% profit in 3 days

Sensex fell 355 points on Tuesday

This year, the stock market was making continuous gains and breaking all its previous records, went above all time high i.e. 50 thousand and stopped near 53 thousand. Everyone was surprised that even when the government has banned all economic activities, there is no effect on the stock market.

However, the market continues to decline for a few days. On Tuesday, Sensex closed down 354.89 points at 52,198.51, which is a decline of 0.68%. On the other hand, if we talk about NSE’s Nifty, it also saw a decline, which fell down with 120.30 points, which is a decline of 0.76 percent.

Reasons for the fall of the share market

The fall for the third consecutive trading day reflects many aspects of the market. First, with the emergence of cases of delta variants of corona virus all over the world, it is being considered to impose lockdown again, which will again put an end to economic activities. There is a fear in the stock market regarding this. Although the rupee depreciated slightly against the dollar, the rupee strengthened by 27 paise to close at 74.61 against the US dollar.

READ MORE:- Investors became rich in 3 months, Sensex up 6 percent

Significantly, on Monday, foreign investors withdrew their money fiercely. He sold shares worth Rs 2,197 crore. Meanwhile, crude oil prices also rose 0.35 per cent to $68.86 per barrel, up by 0.35 per cent from international oil benchmark Brett crude.

Markets around the world

Many major markets around the world also saw a decline, including Shanghai, Hong Kong and Tokyo, but the stock market in Europe remained bullish. With the threat of delta being seen around the world, people have started withdrawing their hands from investing in the market, which is closing in on the market.