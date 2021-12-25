Baba Amte’s step of service

Today, the scholars of social science are underlining the identity of the element of sensation and centrality at the center of Indian social construction. With this graph, when we come to know about the social movements in the country, we are standing on the ground of a new and different understanding and testing our sociality. Tightening the freedom struggle to a non-violent criterion, Mahatma Gandhi gave equal importance to constructive values ​​and works, if it was because of his sure association with Indian society and folk tradition.

The good thing is that this association lasted even after him, this belief was restored even after him. It is interesting that the man who brought Gandhi’s Sevagram and Vinoba’s experiment of Pawanar closer to Wardha in Maharashtra, built his own laboratory at a distance from that place and moved from the past to the concerns of contemporary Keep talking Actually, we are talking about Baba Amte. With a sense of service for the leprosy patients, he gave the shape of a new effort to the needs of human dignity in an anti-sensational era.

Baba Amte, a social worker, was born on 26 December 1914 in an affluent family in Hinganghat, Wardha district of Maharashtra. His father, Devidas Amte, was a powerful bureaucrat in British India and a wealthy zamindar of the district. His mother’s name was Lakshmibai. Baba Amte received a lot of love since childhood, especially from his father.

In this lad, parents and other family members used to call him Baba. In the midst of prosperity, there was no shortage in life, many unusual hobbies were also fulfilled by him. For example, at that time he even had his gun. He completed his higher education in jurisprudence. Coming from a family of status, he never lacked work. He practiced law in his native city and became a very successful lawyer.

In 1946, he married Sadhna Gulshastri. The common thing with both the husband and wife was that both of them were interested in social work. Amte was greatly influenced by Mahatma Gandhi and Vinoba Bhave. Amte tried to understand the real problems of the people living in deprivation in the villages of his country. He also participated in the freedom struggle of the country. He also went to jail several times. When the Quit India Movement started in 1942, Amte organized lawyers across the country to fight the case of imprisoned leaders.

During this time his life took a new direction when he saw a leprosy patient. After this, he left the law and completely joined the social service. He gathered information about leprosy patients and established an ashram named Anandavan in Varoda (Chandrapur), some distance from Wardha. Apart from Anandvan, Amte established many other centers and institutions for the service of leprosy patients.

He launched the ‘Jodo India’ movement twice from Kashmir to Kanyakumari in 1985 and from Assam to Gujarat in 1988 to promote national integration. In 1989, Baba Amte built a small ashram called ‘Private Bal’ (Internal Force) in the area that was submerged by the construction of the dam to protest the construction of the Sardar Sarovar Dam in the Narmada Valley and the displacement of thousands of tribals due to it. He made a new experiment in the field of literature by putting his sensibility in poetry. Amte received the Padma Shri in 1971, the Padma Vibhushan in 1986 and the Magsaysay Award in 1988.

