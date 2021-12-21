Entertainment News

Baba Baby O 2022 Movie Cast, Trailer, Story, Release Date, Poster

Baba Baby O Movie (2022):Baba Baby O is an Indian upcoming Bengali language drama family film directed by Aritra Mukherjee. Star Cast Shreyas Talpade and Rajpal Yadav playing lead role in This movie. in The film is scheduled to be released on 4 February 2022 The film will be premiere on Theatres.

Story

Arjun, an IPS officer sets out for a mission on hunting down illegal bikers involving in theft and murder.

Baba Baby O Movie Details:

  • Movies NameBaba Baby O (2022)
  • Genre: Drama, Family
  • Release Date: 4 February 2022
  • Director: Aritra Mukherjee
  • Producer:  Shiboprosad Mukherjee, Nandita Roy
  • Production: Zee Studios
  • Writer: Windows Production
  • Music: Chamok Hasan, Amit-Ishan
  • Language: Bengali
  • Watch on: Theatres

Baba Baby O Cast?

  • Solanki Roy
  • Jishu Sengupta

Baba Baby O Official Trailer

Baba Baby O Official Trailer Coming soon.

People also search for Baba Baby O Full Movie in Google:

Disclaimer:

Finally, I would like to say you not to use the illegal movie downloading site to download movies because the movie production house gives so much effort and investment to produce a movie. So, there no make sense to destroy the film by watching the pirated one. Watch the film on your near theatre hole.

Disclaimer:  we remember you according to Indian law, piracy is a crime and we never support this. In this blog post, I'm only tried to share some information related to the illegal pirated content so that the readers can learn and understand. We do not promote piracy or any online illegal activities that violate any law.

