Baba Kedarnath Dham Darshan: Helicopter service for Baba Kedarnath Dham Darshan can start from 1st October! – Helicopter service for Baba Kedarnath Dham Darshan can start from 1st October

Baba Kedarnath Dham Darshan: Helicopter service for Baba Kedarnath Dham Darshan can start from 1st October!

Helicopter service may start from October 1 to visit Baba Kedarnath Dham. For which the Civil Aviation Department has sent a proposal to Devasthanam Management Board, Uttarakhand. The proposal, sent by the Civil Aviation Department, will provide 200 e-passes per day for helicopter passengers.The DGCA will also check the safety standards of Guptakashi, Sirsi and Fata helipads. In view of this, the Civil Aviation Department has also given permission to 9 helicopter airlines to provide helicopter services. Passengers who are unable to walk to see Baba Kedarnath Dham will now be able to avail the service from October 1. It will not be possible to run a heli service for Baba Kedarnath Darshan if the weather is bad for a few days now.



Ravinath Raman, chief executive officer of the Devasthanam Board, said he had received a proposal to start work on a helicopter service to visit Baba Kedarnath Dham. In which 200 e-passes will be issued daily to the passengers going to Baba Kedarnath Dham by helicopter service. Helicopter service bookings for 1,100 passengers were canceled earlier due to the ban on Chardham Yatra. The Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Authority had refunded the bookings to the booking passengers, but now the booking of the helicopter service will start soon if the journey starts.