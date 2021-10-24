baba ramdev said on india pakistan t20 match it is against national interest

Regarding the T20 World Cup match to be played between India and Pakistan in Dubai, Ramdev has said that it is against the national religion. He said that the game of terror and cricket should not go together.

Regarding the match between India and Pakistan in the T20 World Cup, Yoga guru Ramdev has said that it is against ‘national religion’. He said that the game of cricket and terror cannot be played together. Let us tell you that the match between India and Pakistan is to be played at Dubai International Stadium. This is the sixth match between the two teams in the T20 World Cup so far.

When Ramdev was questioned by journalists at Nagpur airport, he said that it is not in the national interest if both the countries play cricket amidst tension on the LoC. Ramdev also expressed his opinion on many other burning issues.

on drugs case Ramdev also said

When the yoga guru was asked about drugs, he said that this trend of Bollywood is very dangerous for the younger generation. The way drug addiction is glamorised, it is also harmful for common people as people start idolizing Bollywood stars. This is some kind of conspiracy. He said that the film industry should cleanse itself.

Government’s side on petrol and diesel prices

When Ramdev was asked about the black money refund and the prices of petrol and diesel, he said that the tax should be lower and the price of petrol and diesel should be taken according to the price of crude oil. Taking the side of the government, he said that these days economic challenges are also being faced and many welfare programs are also being run. Because of this the government is not reducing the tax.

Let us tell you that people are asking questions on the prices of petrol and diesel, reminding Ramdev of his old statement. He had said about 9 years ago that if black money comes back in the country, then petrol and diesel will start getting Rs 30 per liter. The condition at this time is that the price of diesel has also crossed 100. Whereas the price of petrol is increasing day by day.