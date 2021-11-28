Baba Ramdev told how to deal with the new variant of Corona, said – if elephants, cats and birds do not exist, then how does the victim make humans in the 8th minute

Ramdev said that with pranayama and self-confidence, one has to make his body so capable that any variant of corona that comes, cannot harm us.

The yoga guru said that anulom-vilom, Kapalbhati, Bhastrika, Bhramari should be done. He said that apart from this, do Surya Namaskar, Mandukasana, Bhujangasana, Pawanmuktasana according to your disease. Apart from this, we have many elements Giloy, Tulsi, with the help of which we can avoid the new strain of corona. He said that by implementing all these measures, we can avoid any disease.

Baba Ramdev told these measures during a discussion on the new strain of Corona with News 24 correspondent on the eve of inauguration and first convocation of the newly constructed campus of Patanjali University. He said that if we can work hard for 16-18 hours to earn money, then we can give at least 30 minutes or even less 5-5 minutes to keep ourselves healthy. During this, he emphasized on staying healthy through pranayama and other asanas. Along with this, Baba Ramdev said about the new university that complete knowledge about modern science along with complete Vedic knowledge will be provided here.

Let us tell you that there is an atmosphere of panic in the whole world about the new variant of Corona found in South Africa, Omicron. The World Health Organization has described this new variant as extremely dangerous and rapidly spreading. In India too, the government has come into action regarding this. Prime Minister Narendra Modi called an emergency meeting and instructed officials to be vigilant about Omicron.

According to the Ministry of Health, 8,774 new cases of COVID19 have been reported in India in the last 24 hours. During this 9,481 people were discharged and 621 deaths were recorded. The total active cases of corona in the country are 1,05,691.