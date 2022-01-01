Babar Azam and Rameez Raja face to face, PCB chief and captain clash over new coach of Pakistan cricket team!

There is a lot of discussion these days on the appointment of coach in Pakistan cricket team. According to reports, the views of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Rameez Raja and Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam have come face to face. This is the reason that these days there is a ruckus within the management regarding the new coach.

In a video released by PCB on the occasion of New Year, PCB Chief Rameez Raja is seen giving his views. In this video he tells that his vote is for local coach. Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and interim head coach Saqlain Mushtaq are demanding foreign coaches.

Babar Azam and Rameez Raja’s views face to face

Rameez Raja says in this video that, ‘Today I talked to Saqlain, Babar and Rizwan about the future of Pakistan team management. The general opinion is that there is a need for a foreign coach in the team environment. But my personal opinion is that you need a local coach on foreign tours.

He also said that, to maintain the good atmosphere of the team in the net sessions, it is necessary to have a regular coach. At the same time, Babar Azam is the new captain and in such a situation all the responsibilities should not be on him. There is a need to reduce their workload and reduce the pressure on them.

The PCB chairman also said that, taking more technical coaches on tours like Bangladesh and West Indies did not help. We want to see how the players perform better than themselves.

Also, for High Performance Coach, there should be at least 5 years of experience in the last 10 years. In these also it will be necessary to have a coach of any national or international team. At the same time, for the other 4 coach posts, there should be at least 5 years of experience in the last 10 years under Level-3.

