Babar Azam Net Worth Is Around 30 Crores Pakistan Cricket Captain Likes Shahrukh Khan And Alia Bhatt

Babar Azam Net Worth in USD, Pakistan Skipper Likes Shahrukh Khan Alia Bhatt: Babar Azam, the captain of the Pakistan cricket team, has a net worth of around 5 million US dollars. He is fond of movies and TV serials and also likes Shahrukh Khan and Alia Bhatt.

Babar Azam Net Worth in USD, Pakistan Skipper Likes Shahrukh Khan Alia Bhatt: Babar Azam, the captain of the Pakistan cricket team, has a net worth of around 5 million US dollars. He is fond of movies and TV serials and also likes Shahrukh Khan and Alia Bhatt.

Babar Azam, the captain of the Pakistan cricket team, is often in the headlines for his game. He has also faced criticism these days for his team Karachi Kings’ consecutive defeat in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and his own slow batting. Talking about his net worth, according to various media reports, he is the owner of property worth around 30 crores.

If you compare it with Indian cricketers, then this amount is very less. Former India captain Virat Kohli is the owner of around 950 crore assets. At the same time, Babar Azam, who is often compared to him, earns about 3 crores in a whole year. He is included in the Top Category A of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

According to the contract given by the PCB, he gets about 1.1 million in a month i.e. 5.3 lakh rupees according to Indian rupees. Apart from this, he plays for Karachi Kings in PSL. He was retained in the 2021 season at a cost of 1.24 crores. At the same time, this year he has got about Rs 1.27 crore.

Apart from this, he is counted among the star cricketers of Pakistan. He owns a luxury house in Lahore and also owns a car like a Land Cruiser. According to the Cricket Tip Master website, he is the owner of 337 crores as of January 2022. According to this, the total net worth of the 27-year-old Pakistani cricketer is 5 million US dollars.

Liked by Shahrukh Khan and Alia Bhatt!

Born on 15 October 1994 in Lahore, Babar Azam is a top order batsman. He is the first cousin of Kamran Akmal. He likes to watch Bollywood movies and TV series. Shahrukh Khan is her favorite actor. Alia Bhatt is his favorite actress. Apart from this, he is also crazy about Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s songs.

A look at Babar Azam’s career

Babar Azam is currently the captain of the Pakistan national team in all three formats. He has played 37 Tests, 83 ODIs and 73 T20Is so far. He has 2461 Test runs, 3985 ODI runs and 2620 T20 runs to his name. He has also scored 14 centuries in ODIs, 1 in T20 and 5 in Tests. Apart from this, he also has 25 half-centuries in T20, 17 in ODIs and 19 in Tests. Recently, for the first time under his captaincy, Pakistan defeated India in the World Cup.