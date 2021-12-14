Babar Azam revealed secret how PCB chairman Rameez Raja told trick to get out Rohit Sharma KL Rahul but Pakistani captain not say anything on virat kohli Watch Video

Babar Azam and Virat Kohli were seen talking for a long time before the toss in the match between India and Pakistan on 24 October 2021. The friendly atmosphere between them was prevailing among the fans.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Rameez Raja had told Babar Azam the idea of ​​dismissing Team India’s opening pair Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul in the match against India in the ICC T20 World Cup. Babar Azam, the captain of the Pakistan cricket team, himself has disclosed this during the press conference.

However, he refused to divulge details of what happened between Virat Kohli and him during the toss before the match. The captain of the Pakistani cricket team was answering questions from domestic journalists for the first time since the ICC event. During this, a journalist asked two questions to Babar Azam.

The first question was related to the batting coach and bowling coach in the series against West Indies, while the second question was related to the ICC T20 World Cup. The journalist asked, ‘There is neither a batting coach nor a bowling coach in this series. You don’t think having these coaches is very important in modern day cricket.

To this Babar Azam said, ‘Absolutely. These coaches should be in my opinion. If the team of players is complete, then the team of management should also be completed. But the PCB must have thought of something good. I think they can tell you much better.

The journalist asked the second question, ‘In the match we won against India in the T20 World Cup, you were told by the chairman sir how to get Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul out, did it really happen?’

Babar Azam said, ‘Absolutely. Discussions continue with the PCB chairman sir. There was discussion even before entering the match. Don’t want to go into too much detail as to what happened, but yes absolutely…. Babar Azam was asked two more interesting questions in the press conference.

One was what happened to Virat Kohli during the toss. Second, now that Kohli has been removed from the captaincy of ODIs, what would he have to say? Babar said on the question of conversation with Kohli, ‘I will not disclose the discussion in front of everyone.’ Before he could answer the second question, the media manager stopped him saying that the question should be asked only about the West Indies series.

