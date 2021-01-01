Babar Azam Shoaib Malik: Pakistan captain Babar Azam wants Shoaib Malik in the T20 squad; Chief selector Mohammad Wasim rejected Babar Azam; Selection committee does not listen to Pakistan captain Babar Azam, refuses to include Shoaib Malik in T20 squad

The captain is considered the boss of any team. Sometimes he even states his choice for the good of the team. Even if the selectors agree with him, sometimes this is not possible. Something similar is happening between Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam and chief selector Mohammad Wasim. Babar Azam has recommended senior all-rounder Shoaib Malik to the T20 international squad, which was turned down by Wasim.

According to reports in the Pakistani media, with just a few months to go before the T20 World Cup, the weakness of the middle order of the Pakistani cricket team persists. While players like skipper Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan are consistently scoring in the top order, the middle order is a big reason for defeat. Azam wants veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik in the T20 squad, but chief selector Mohammad Wasim does not.



Recommended several times

Malik last represented Pakistan in September 2020. However, the right-handed batsman has been in impressive form lately. Therefore, Azam thinks that his return will alleviate Pakistan’s middle-class crisis. Babur has repeatedly asked Wasim to include Malik in the T20 squad but the chief selector is not in favor of including the senior all-rounder.

So Wasim refused

When Malik turns 39, Mohammad Wasim believes the former Pakistan captain will not be in the T20 squad. It will be interesting to see if Malik returns to the national team in such a situation.

Shoaib Malik is in incomparable form

Playing for Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League 2021, Shoaib scored 354 runs in 13 matches with a strike rate of 150. He continued his excellent performance in the recently concluded Kashmir Premier League (KPL). Malik scored 240 runs in seven innings. So Azam has all the reasons to bring Malik back to the plan of things. However, he must also get a green signal from the main selector. Meanwhile, the seventh edition of the T20 World Cup is set to begin on October 17.

Pakistan sees itself in the race for the title as the pitches in the UAE and Oman are similar to those in Pakistan. However, the team’s recent performance has not been very special. They suffered a one-sided defeat to England (junior team) in July.

